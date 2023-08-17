Miss Christine Plays At Studio West 117

Miss Christine, Iowa Public Radio's June Artist of the Month, is celebrating the release of their second album, "Bittersweet," on August 19, at 8:00pm on the Trellis Rooftop at Studio West 117 on Hird Avenue.

Christine Moad (they/them) shatters preconceived notions and societal expectations with their music.

With support provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Bittersweet delves into the anxiety-ridden depths of the pandemic and takes on questions of identity, loss and self-worth. The songs pack dense emotion into compact, catchy arrangements that never waste a moment.

Moad, a bassist and singer-songwriter recording under the moniker Miss Christine, blends indie rock with blues and soul influences delivered with a defiant punk attitude to open listeners’ minds to possibilities beyond the gender binary. Their exploration of their own genderqueer identity inspires their lyrics, resulting in songs that are both intensely personal while simultaneously challenging the harmful stereotypes and expectations associated with gender and sexuality.

Even the name Miss Christine turns the gender binary on its head. The “Miss” has nothing to do with womanhood and everything to do with absence and longing. In this case, it’s the longing for truth and freedom from misguided external perceptions. “Bittersweet,” is now available on vinyl, CD, and Bandcamp.



