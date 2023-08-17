Lincoln Avenue Hosts Wet And Wild Block Party
Lincoln Avenue, north of Franklin, hosted their annual Block Party on Sunday, August 6th. The block has continued the city tradition for decades and this was another great community event bringing neighbors, friends and family together. This year featured a powerful rain storm that started just as the party was finishing.
Nathan Noll is a resident of Lincoln Avenue and proud block party organizer.
Nathan Noll
Posted 8:38 AM, 08.17.2023