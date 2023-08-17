LHS Girls Soccer--1991 And 2023

The 2023 Lakewood Rangers Girls Soccer team faces the challenge of losing 14 seniors and 8 starters from last year, but the hard-working players and head coach Ted Nagel are up for the challenge. The ’22 squad was 12-5, with signature wins over Westlake and Buckeye, finished atop the GLC West standings, and finished 2nd overall in the GLC. This year the team will be wearing “1991” patches, commemorating the first ever Lakewood Girls Soccer team. More on them later.

Coach Nagel, (36-28-4 entering his fifth season) offered an overview of the team. “This is a rebuilding year, even though we have many seniors and juniors that got significant playing team last year. This team has high scoring potential from: junior Captain Helen Fraunfelder at Striker; Senior Captain Ally Bookman directing the offense from Midfield; and “full shift juniors Luella Darr, Sarah McGinley and Emily Lajack, along with sophomores Nora Lipka and Alex Adamov.”

“The back row will see the junior Captain take shifts in goal and on the field, splitting time with senior Alex Williams. Sophomore starter Ruby Fraunfelder will be back at center back, along with senior Captain Lilly Winters. On the outside defense, seniors Chaiya Herberger and senior Maggie Lane are joined by freshman Carys Crone and junior transfer (Youngstown area) Gabby Ripley.” Reserves who will contribute this year include Thaissa Santos, Sophia Doren, Tessa Carlin, Erin Garrity and Gwen Hongosh.

Coach Nagel will be joined by John Stalzer, an LHS grad and Ranger soccer/football player, who is a National C Level Coach. Mr. Stalzer has recently become Director at the Lakewood United Football Club, Lakewood’s Travel Soccer Program. Also contributing this year will be volunteer Alex Macleod, who will work with the offense and striker.

The foundation of any high school team is built in the earlier years, and Coach Nagel encourages new players to sign up for LSA and LUFC to “Learn to love soccer and eventually bring their passion and talents to the Lakewood Rangers.”

The earliest “foundational element” goes way back to 1991, when the first ever LHS Girls Soccer team took the field, guided by head coach Bill Buzzell and assistants Dan Mesh and Tim Austin. They lost their first game (2-6 Strongsville), won their last (2-1 St Joe’s) and finished 4-10.

Every subsequent Ranger Team rests on the shoulders of these 91ers: Jenny Smith, Ronda Mesler, Sasha Malecki, Teresa Kennedy, Kristen Hayden, Lisa Filigenzi, Melissa Kelly, Mandy Bushek, Ramona Spivey, Jenny Sambrook, Sue farkas, Melanie Sowik, Aubrey evans, Cathy Velmin, Melanie Synky, Kareen Speer, Susie Milovan, Marybeth Warner, Katinka Domotorffy, Jessica Darr, Iken Panek and Nicole Sobel.

The very first Lakewood Girls Soccer players—the ultimate trailblazers-- were Kristen Hayden and Sue Farkas, who played the Boys team the previous year.

Last Saturday, many LHS Soccer alumni played the current team in what has now become a Ranger tradition. As the 2023 team fights their way through the season, it’s good to remember and honor the ‘91 crew that stared the ball rolling.

Long Live Lakewood.

Dr. Charles Greanoff is an LHS graduate, 1977. He teaches History and Psychology at LHS.