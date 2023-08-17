Legal Aid’s Jam For Justice Concert Is Back For Summer 2023

Want to enjoy a great summer concert and raise money for a wonderful cause? Join Legal Aid’s annual fundraiser, Jam for Justice!

The event will be held Wednesday, August 23 at The Beachland Ballroom & Tavern in the Waterloo Arts District of Cleveland. The 2023 event will feature a new format – a staggered schedule of bands on two stages. Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with the first band taking the stage at 6:00 PM.

Event emcees Stephanie Haney (WKYC), DJ Brad Wolfe (Brad Wolfe Law), and Delanté Spencer Thomas (President, Norman S. Minor Bar Association) will keep the party going throughout the evening.

Participating bands include:

Faith & Whiskey

Hayden Gilbert and The Ruckus

K.G. Mojo

Luke Lindberg & The Hung Jury

The No Name Band

Out of Order

Razing the Bar

State Road

Six Sometimes Seven

These bands are made up of local attorneys, judges, law faculty, and law students who moonlight as musicians and donate their talents to raise money for Legal Aid.

Jam for Justice tickets are $50 each, and available online: lasclev.org/2023Jam.

Funds raised will help Legal Aid continue its work to provide free legal services in civil cases that impact basic needs such as health, shelter and safety, economics and education, and access to justice.

Legal Aid is grateful for numerous local sponsors for their continued support of Jam for Justice, especially Presenting Sponsor Accellis Technology Group; Media Sponsor WKYC Studios; and Platinum Sponsors Diebold Nixdorf; The J.M. Smucker Co.; RPM; Squire Patton Boggs, and Taft/. A full list of sponsors is available online: lasclev.org/2023Jam.

Follow #Jam4Justice2023 on social media for event updates and visit lasclev.org for more information about Legal Aid’s work to extend justice throughout Northeast Ohio.

Do you need help with a civil legal matter? Legal Aid may be able to help! Call Legal Aid for civil legal matters at 888-817-3777 during normal business hours or apply online 24/7at lasclev.org/apply.

Tonya Sams is Development and Communications Assistant at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.