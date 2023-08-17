Herb Guild Scholarship Luncheon Winners

On Wednesday, August 2, The Herb Guild Garden Club held its 37th annual scholarship luncheon. Two students received scholarships. Present at the luncheon was Lydianna Trudel, a graduate of Lakewood High School. She will be majoring in Environmental Science at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Not present was Madison Nicholson, a graduate of Wickliffe High School, who will also be majoring in Environmental Science at The Ohio State University.

This year's luncheon, which was held at The Emerald Event Center in Avon, was a huge success. Thank you to everyone who attended and made these scholarships available. Plans are in the making for next year's luncheon and the date will be announced at a later time. Visit our website theherbguild.org for more information.