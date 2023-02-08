Third Annual Ascension Car Show, Sunday August 27

Church of the Ascension at 13216 Detroit Ave. 216-521-8727 is hosting their Third Annual Car Show on Sunday, August 27th from 10am-2:30pm. There will be Classic Cars, Trophies, Raffle Baskets, Music, and Food.

Church of the Ascension is building up to its 150th anniversary in 2025, it was consecrated in 1875 as an Episcopal Church. What better way to celebrate its history than through a car show?

One hundred and fifty years ago Church of the Ascension was known as the “little white church.” It began as a country mission of the Episcopal Church. Lakewood was named Rockport then and Detroit Ave. was a toll road. The Episcopal Diocese purchased the church land from Lakewood’s original pioneer family, the Nicholsons. The church’s founding families were the Hirds, Newmans and the Nicholsons, including their daughter named Grace. Today their legacy lives on through Lakewood’s street names as well as Ascension, which stands in the exact same location where it all began.

Come and see where Church of the Ascension meets present day challenges in 2023 just as they did during the late 1800’s, World War 1, the Depression……, Vietnam…..and today, post Covid 19.

Today, Church of the Ascension remains committed to the Lakewood community by serving 2,000 plus meals to the community throughout the year. We collect clothes for St Luke’s Parish in Cleveland. We sponsor drug and alcohol recovery, hosting 364 meetings this past year. We have a Shawl Ministry where shawls are handmade and presented to those celebrating life changes or going through hard times. Church of the Ascension has met the challenges of the Lakewood community for going on 150 years.

Exhibitor fees for the car show are $10.00 and spectators are free. There will be exhibitor only voting for trophies as well as spectator voting for fan favorite trophies. Bid on Raffle Baskets supported by Community partnerships. All proceeds sponsor Church of the Ascension missions.

Bring your sunshine and your memories and join us at Ascension’s Car Show on Sunday, August 27th, from 10am-2;30pm. Enjoy classic cars, music, raffles, and food like our own Annie’s Famous Sloppy Joes! We hope to see you there!

Susan O'Donnell is the Senior Warden at Church of the Ascension, 13216 Detroit. She is an LHS graduate and a lifelong resident of Lakewood, Ohio.