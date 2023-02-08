Summer School Supply Drive 2023

Thank you to the Lakewood community for supporting Supplies 4 Success’ city-wide school supply collection drive over the past 12 years! So many Lakewood students and families have been supported by your giving.

Believe it or not, it’s that special time of year again. Back to School shopping! While most of you probably remember the excitement of picking out new school supplies-- there is just something about the possibilities of a brand new notebook-- many of our local students’ families are unable to afford even the most basic of school supplies.

That is where our amazing community comes in: Supplies4Success (a committee of the Lakewood Area Collaborative and supported by The Lakewood Foundation) aims to bridge the gap for those in need.

Fundraising has allowed us to purchase and donate graphing calculators to be part of a calculator library at Lakewood High School, purchase headsets (a new need in the 21st century classroom) and create supply closets in each of our buildings. However, the majority of the supplies come from donations from the Lakewood community – one notebook, binder, or pack of pencils at a time.

It is so important for our students to have the necessary supplies for academic success. Sometimes we do not realize supplies are needed ahead of time so having them available is an incredible help to our students and families.

This year we need your support again to make sure each student has the tools they need for academic success – from pencils to binders! We firmly believe all students should have the opportunity to learn regardless of need. It has been proven that a student starting their school year off with all of the tools they need will have a better chance at a successful academic year.

Supplies 4 Success will collect supplies until Monday, August 21. Items can be dropped off at various locations throughout the city. A monetary donation can be made through The Lakewood Foundation (with S4S in the subject line), 12525 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 or through https://www.thelakewoodfoundation.org/donate (donate page)

We will be sorting supplies on Monday, August 21st, from 2pm-7pm, at Garfield Middle School for those who would like to help out. Supplies will then be available at each of the school buildings for families/students on the first day of school.

Please contact us at lkwdschoolsupplies@gmail.com for questions regarding the collection or additional information on how to help.

Items needed:

Pocket Folders Pencil Box/Pouch

Notebooks

Planners

Composition Notebooks

Markers/Sharpies

Dividers

Calculators (TI-30XIIS)

TapeGlue (bottles)

Index Cards

Pens (black, blue, red)

Graph Paper

Pencils

Dry Erase Markers (Expo)

Binders (1” – 1 ½”)

Post It Notes

Drop Off Locations:

Becks Pool/Foster Pool

Blackbird Baking Company

The Blue Café

Breadsmith

KB Confections

Lakewood Art Supply

Lakewood Family YMCA

Lakewood Garden Center

Nature’s Oasis

Orange Theory

Pet’s General Store

Phoenix Coffee

The Root Café

Stem Soaps

Sgt. Clean

Lakewood Recreation Dept. (year-round drop off location)

Families in need of school supplies can get them the following ways:

Elementary Families: Contact their Parent Resource Coordinator after the start of the school year. Supplies will not be required the first week of school.

Middle/LHS Students: Can get supplies from their school Guidance Counselors on the first day of school and throughout the school year.

Karen Lee is the Chair of Supplies4Success committee.