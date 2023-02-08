Senior Health Fair at Westerly Apartments August 9

If you are an older adult, do you sometimes wish one venue could offer valuable information pertaining to multiple aspects of your everyday life? The Senior Health & Wellness Fair hosted by the Barton Center might be just that.

This free event will be held Wednesday, August 9, from 10:00am - 2:00pm at the Westerly Senior Apartments, 14300 Detroit Avenue. (The Barton Center is located within the Westerly complex.) Be aware that you should arrive via the Barton Center entrance only. Once inside the facility, staff and volunteers will direct you to sites. Over 60 participants will be positioned throughout the ground floor.

All are welcome, but be advised that resources are primarily geared toward those in the 60+ demographic.

Free screenings for balance, blood pressure and vision will be offered. Otherwise, representatives from many sectors (not only healthcare) will answer your questions and distribute materials covering a variety of topics. There will also be food trucks, including "Wrap It Up," as well as raffles.

The gathering will allow attendees to learn what services are available and to connect on an individual basis. Many residents of the community may not realize what is there for them throughout the area. Here is one way to find out.

Examples of those expected to take part include The Gathering Place (cancer support group), Hearing Science and Lakewood Community Paramedic. You can also speak with a geriatric massage therapist. Beyond the health industry, The League of Women Voters, Global Meals and Cuyahoga County Consumer Affairs will also be present. This is an opportunity for you to discover numerous entities ready to introduce themselves and address your interests and concerns. Upon entering, you will be offered a bag to facilitate collecting pamphlets and other giveaways from vendors.

While visiting, please DO NOT park on Westerly property as you may be taking a space from a resident, especially one with limited mobility. The Barton Center entrance is located in the "parking circle" that borders all three buildings in the back. (Enter via Detroit Avenue or Marlowe, immediately south of the railroad tracks.) Guests can be dropped off while their driver parks elsewhere. Try nearby streets such as Olivewood or Lincoln (south of The Westerly off Detroit) or the limited spaces available at nearby Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Avenue. Parking on Detroit in front of the Westerly will be available too. The RTA 26 lines stop close to the Westerly should you prefer to travel by bus.

Mark your calendar for the August 9 Barton Center Senior Health & Wellness Fair. It may be the one stop information shopping experience you've been looking for.

Adelaide Crnko is a Lakewood resident.