Sam Thomas, Winner Of The LHS Class Of 1960 Scholarship

Welcome another amazing senior scholarship recipient, Sam Thomas.



By participating in a very diverse set of academic and extracurricular activities, Sam learned a wide variety of skills during their time at LHS. Sam was a member and officer in Barnstormers where they gathered valuable experience as a camera person, director, actor, set-builder, and more. As a four-year member and varsity captain for Academic Challenge, Sam grew as a leader and effective communicator. Additionally, Sam was a member of Club Identity, the West Shore Theater Arts Program, multiple choirs, the tennis team, and volunteered with H2O and as the marching band announcer. They truly embraced their high school experience and we are so proud of them.



Sam was awarded the LHS Class of 1960 Scholarship and is attending Kent State University in the fall to study Psychology. Good luck Sam!