Northstar Digital Literacy Now Available

Are you struggling to make sense of your new laptop? Do you want to brush up on Microsoft Word or Excel? Maybe you are job hunting and want to improve your job search skills. There’s no need to register for a class, or ask that tech-savvy and long-suffering friend for help again, because Northstar Digital Literacy is now available at Lakewood Public Library.

Northstar Digital Literacy was created to assist with a variety of computer and technology skills. You can take assessments that cover fifteen different topics, work on focused practice lessons and track your scores as you improve. Whether you are trying to understand what computers are all about, or looking to learn how to make spreadsheets or slideshow presentations, this resource can help. Northstar’s goal is to help people learn and practice technology skills so they can adapt to a world where those skills are increasingly important.

You can create an account with Northstar through the Library’s website at www.lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. You can access your account at home, school, work or at the library - wherever you want to get in a quick practice. If you have questions, staff at the Main Library and the Madison Branch are available for assistance.