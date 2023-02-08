LREF Summer Fundraiser Kicks Off

Did you know that the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) provided more than $41,000 in scholarships to members of the Lakewood High School Class of 2023? Or that LREF awarded nearly $14,000 in teaching grants for Lakewood City Schools staff members for the 2022-2023 school year? These are just a couple of the myriad areas in which the Foundation is able to help provide support for Lakewood City Schools students and staff. To do so, LREF runs several fundraising campaigns throughout the year. LREF will be kicking off its Summer Fundraising Campaign week on Sunday, July 30, which is National Public Education Day.

Beyond the teaching grants and scholarships, LREF provides significant supplemental funding to the Lakewood City School District for academics, performing and visual arts, athletics, clubs, scholarships, and more. Some examples include providing support for private student music lessons, new marching band uniforms, specialized athletic equipment and training clinics and transportation for the 4th grade field trip to see the Cleveland Orchestra. Money raised in the Summer Fundraising Campaign will be dedicated to the Foundation’s Teaching Grant Program.

Teaching grants are awarded annually to support innovative classroom and co-curricular projects led by Lakewood Schools faculty, and benefit students at every grade level in all buildings. If our campaign this summer is successful, LREF hopes to award a greater number of grants and dollar figure beyond the $13,700 given out last school year. Some of the teaching grant projects LREF has funded in past years include elementary Battle of the Books, CREATURES in the Classroom for the Lakewood High MILES unit, Middle School Soccer Club, Lakewood High Model UN and Academic Challenge clubs, elementary reading and STEM projects, CHAMPS Cafe at Horace Mann Elementary, Gardening Club, various field trips, and more.

Check out the LREF Facebook page starting July 30 for daily posts on the work LREF does and why community support is so important for Lakewood students.

To make a gift, go to www.lakewoodrangers.com/donate

Christine Gordillo is a Board Trustee, Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation.