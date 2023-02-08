Lila Wright, Winner Of The Dr. Lisa Hanson Fine Arts Scholarship

Meet Lila Wright, our next senior scholarship recipient.



Lila has a stellar list of accomplishments from her time at LHS. From outstanding grades in CCP and AP courses, participation in basically every school music ensemble available, to sports and clubs, Lila did it all. Outside of school, Lila was a member of the Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony and Contemporary Youth Orchestra and took part in multiple art exhibits and writing competitions across Ohio. Lila also took advantage of the residential summer pre-college program the Cleveland Institute of Art and Maine College of Art and Design. In addition, Lila spent many hours volunteering with H2O, West Temple Youth Group service projects, and Upcycle Parts Shop. Through everything they contribute to, Lila’s character is most notable. They are known for having a curiosity and eagerness to find answers, for their compassion for others, and to be an authentic individual who is both a bold and respectful leader.



Going forward, Lila will attend the University of Puget Sound for Music and Gender Studies. Lila was awarded the Dr. Lisa Hanson Fine Arts Scholarship. We look forward to seeing even more of what you have to offer the world!