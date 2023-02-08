LHS 50th Anniversary Rock And Roll Band Appearing At Lakewood Truck Park August 13

On Sunday August 13, 2023 at 2pm at the Lakewood Food Truck Park, the 1972 50th anniversary rock and roll band will be preforming. This band preformed at the reunion last year and are returning for this gig.

Members include John Lestock, Steve Knill, Mike Piskinoff, Amy Woolley, Tom Scott…



Spread the word and about this event involving good old Lakewood folks who are now spread throughout the country.



Questions, contact me at lstasko321@att.net or 440-871-6065. Thanks.

Tom Stasko. LHS Class of 1972.