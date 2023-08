Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors

Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11:00am - 12:30pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

For School-Age Children

Your child can bone up on their reading skills during a one-on-one session in a dog-friendly atmosphere. Students can practice reading with one of the dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International, an organization dedicated to regulating, testing and registering therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers. Reading to a therapy dog can provide comfort, support and happiness for self-conscious readers. No registration is required.

All Together Now Summer Reading Club

For all Children and Youth Up to Those Entering Twelfth Grade

Age appropriate goals include thirty books for our youngest children, ten hours for elementary school students and thirty hours for middle school and high school students, broken down into manageable parts to enable all readers to complete their goal. Readers may participate online and/or in person and must visit the Library to collect rewards. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.

Friday, May 12, 2023 through Monday, August 14, 2023

Main Library and Madison Branch

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.