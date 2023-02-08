Lakewood Interceptor Tunnel Rehabilitation Project Is Now Underway

The Lakewood Interceptor Tunnel Rehabilition Project is now underway. This major effort by the City of Lakewood helps us protect the lake we love and meet the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act.

The Lakewood Interceptor Project is a key element of the City of Lakewood’s Clean Water Lakewood program, which is working towards modernizing our sewer system to protect the natural environment and meet the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act.

The project will reline the large, combined sewer interceptor that transports flow from the local, street-level collection system from most of the city to the Lakewood Wastewater Treatment Plant. There, the flow is treated to meet rigid environmental standards and is safely released back into the environment offshore in Lake Erie.

Our current combined sewer design was common a century ago, and under most circumstances, transports all waste to the treatment plant. However, during heavy rain or snow-melt events, this infrastructure was designed to overflow some untreated waste mixed with stormwater into the environment via permitted outfalls, which can pollute our community waters.

The interceptor tunnel is the critical backbone of the city’s sewer system. It is buried below Edgewater Drive at the east end of the city at West 117th Street and runs west before turning south beneath West Clifton and onto the Lakewood Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project will require rebuilt and new vertical access points from the surface. These access shafts are being identified along the interceptor, and in all cases, will be situated within the existing right-of-way. This is a significant construction project, requiring large equipment and considerable material.

We do not anticipate needing access to private property, but work areas will require lane shifts and other traffic configuration adjustments. We will contact impacted areas and properties directly to provide additional, area-specific information.

The Interceptor Tunnel Rehabilitation Project is a critical part of the Lakewood’s sustained reinvestment for infrastructure renewal in the 21st century.

For more info go to https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-interceptor/