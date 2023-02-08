Lakewood Arts Festival - August 5th

The Lakewood Arts Fest is this weekend! Be sure to come hungry because not only are there all of the amazing restaurants along Detroit - but we'll have some amazing food trucks on hand. We'll be joined by The Benevolent Butcher, Boss ChicknBeer, Bearden's Rocky River, Squash the Beef Catering, The Pastimes Cafe, Parilya CLE, Pop Culture CLE, as well as lemonade and kettle corn by Woolson's! Our food vendors also generously donate a portion of their sales to our Student Scholarship Fund allowing us to continue our work to support art education.

Mark your calendars...the 46th Annual Lakewood Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, August 5th from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Detroit Avenue from Arthur Avenue to Belle Avenue. This year's show will feature over 160 artists plus food, live music, and more.

Ceramics

Amanda Wolf

Wolf's Den Pottery - Pittsburgh PA Booth 21

Darcy Peacock

Quill Pottery Studio - Bay Village OH Booth 50

Francine Zajac

Washington PA Booth 160

Jason Bove

Bove Pottery Studio - Oregonia OH Booth 80

Joey Chessey

Sunryse Pottery - Dayton OH Booth 34

Jonathan Kesler

Earthly Arts Pottery - Marysville OH Booth 37

Mary Clark

Tiny Cloud Ceramics - Akron OH Booth 132

Neal Martin

NJM Ceramic Arts Studios - University Heights OH Booth 123

Pat & Jim Reno

Reno Pottery - Mayville NY Booth 151

Sumiko Takada

studiotakada - Upper Arlington OH Booth 119

Thomas Bothe

Washington PA Booth 13

Tony Murray

M & M Pottery - Corry PA Booth 12

William Ritter

Studio 77 - Cleveland OH Booth 98 Drawing & Illustration

Andrew Paavola

Otter Be Happy Studio - Huntsville OH Booth 134

Angela Oster

Angela Oster Studios - Rocky River OH Booth 68

April Couch

Totally Tangled Creations - Akron OH Booth 137

Brett Holzworth

Huggable Henchmen - Brecksville OH Booth 106

Brian & Pamela Reagan

brickhouse partners ltd - Maumee OH Booth 141

Brian Jasinski

Grey Cardigan - Lakewood OH Booth 126

Christopher Deighan

Chris Deighan Art - Sagamore Hills OH Booth 91

Chuck Wimmer

Loftprints - Brecksville OH Booth 147

Danielle Capotosto

Dippity and Snark - Akron OH Booth 39

Elisa Albrecht

Elisa Albrecht Art - Cleveland OH Booth 22

Haley Mortensen

Haley Mortensen Illustration - Parma OH Booth 42

Jason Frederick

Lakewood OH Booth 77

Jodi Burton

Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles - Oak Park MI Booth 17

Jon Lund

Hudson OH Booth 97

Justin Will

University Heights OH Booth 84

Kaitey Pastva

K Pastva Illustration - Parma OH Booth 53

Kathleen Marcotte

Unibrow Society - Lakewood OH Booth 18

Katie Ford

Whereabouts Shop - Parma OH Booth 6

Kellie Brubaker

Two Pooch Paperie - | Lakewood OH Booth 28

Kelly McGreehan

Kay| Em Apparel - Lakewood OH Booth 153

Lindsey Krivenki

Variegate Design - Cleveland OH Booth 29

Lorissa Schaefer

Lorain OH Booth 157

Matt Provolt

Matt's Drawing Desk - Cleveland OH Booth 72

Mike Guyot

Streets - Strongsville OH Booth 74

Miranda Tulcewicz

Miranda Lynn Designs - Parma OH Booth 58

Pattianne Baran

Baran Creative - Lakewood OH Booth 109

Sean Higgins

The Bubble Process - Lakewood OH Booth 118

Stephanie Crossen

The Lovely Forest - Lakewood OH Booth 121

W. Michael Winston

Marker Magic - Twinsburg OH Booth 149

Fiber

Brittany Heyen

High in Fiber Rugs - Urbana IL Booth 88

Diane T Wilson

BreadandRoses2 - Clinton OH Booth 139

Diane Thayer| Miller

Not Nanas Needle - Painesville OH Booth 108

Jennifer Grotjahn| Buddie & Eileen Buddie

Olivia's Kloset - Findlay OH Booth 4

Julie Friedman

Side Porch Design Studio - Medina OH Booth 60

Kam Chin

studiochopstix - Dublin OH Booth 61

Kelly Zalenski

twinzzshop - Reynoldsburg OH Booth 154

Philippe Laine

Silk du jour - Palm Beach Gardens FL Booth 76

Robert Bell

Beautifullbags - Munroe Falls OH Booth 59

Taylor McClaskie

Aftergloam Creative - Lakewood OH Booth 162

Valerie Mayen

Yellowcake Shop - Cleveland OH Booth 24

Glass

David & Susan Bordine

Classic Glass - Bay Village OH Booth 81

Drew Hocevar

Broadview Heights OH Booth 116

Jennifer Worden

Akron OH Booth 66

John Boyett

Canton Glass Work - North Canton OH Booth 111

Kathryn Woodruff

All About Glass Art - Beavercreek OH Booth 92

Kathy Oda

KODA Glass Designs - Ladys Island SC Booth 136

Larry Zengel

Hot House Glass - Bowling Green OH Booth 45

Michael Zelenka

Cleveland OH Booth 55

Todd Abell

Abell Glass - Kent OH Booth 127

Jewelry

Alexander Draven

The ExCB - Akron OH Booth 120

Alicia Costello

Noble Fawn Jewelry - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 131

Andrea Kaiser

Glass Sky Jewelry - Columbus OH Booth 31

Ashton Rodriquez

shop Charlie girl - Cleveland OH Booth 44

Benjamin Jordan

Jordanica - Columbus OH Booth 19

Chelsea Hall

Bowling Green OH Booth 89

Daina Dickens

Dna by Daina - Columbus OH Booth 79

Deborah Vivas

Vivasmith - Nova OH Booth 70

Deborah Woolfork

Deborah Woolfork Jewelry Design - Solon OH Booth 27

Emily Joyce

Emily Joyce Official - Newbury OH Booth 110

Hannah Hoffman

Columbus OH Booth 64

Heather Smotzer

Heather Smotzer Jewelry - Westlake OH Booth 51

JD Davison & Shipengrover

Lab Partners - Upper Arlington OH Booth 128

Janeth Hemmerling

Hilliard OH Booth 41

Jenny Gorkowski| Klear

Jenny Gorkowski Studio/Handmade Modern Jewelry - Toledo OH Booth 115

John Gulyas & Maryann Posch

Posch & Gulyas Silversmithing - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 159

Karen & Jess Taber

KT Leather Designs - Wyoming MI Booth 9

Lizz Godfroy

Lily in Flux - Cincinnati OH Booth 93

Loey Stayden

Alaska Rocks!!! - Cincinnati OH Booth 38

Lori Novickis

Homegrown & Handmade - Columbia Station OH Booth 7

Melissa Fego

Fego Gioielli - New York NY Booth 8

Michelle Ishida

Starfish Earth Clothes - Columbus OH Booth 85

Mimi Antonetti

Nautilus Creations - Zelienople PA Booth 90

Pamela Pastoric

Pamela Pastoric Designer Goldsmith - Willoughby OH Booth 124

Penny Atkinson Potter & TJ Potter

Penoir Contemporary Jewelry - Howell MI Booth 78

Robert & Virginia Gloekler

LuLu Design - Ormond Beach FL Booth 20

Sarah Dobey

Sarah Ashley Metals - Toledo OH Booth 56

Sarah Krisher

Sarah Krisher Studio - Warren OH Booth 99

Sarah Larson

Ellie Jane Bags - Bay Village OH Booth 135

Sonja Sheriff

Sonja Sheriff/Jeweler/Designer/Craftsman- Columbus OH Booth 104

Stephanie Youseff & Jason Perez

Hide and Honey - Fairview Park OH Booth 65

Tanya Long

Inisona - Cleveland OH Booth 63

William Fisk

Carrollton OH Booth 107

Yvonne Spampinato

KEPT Jewelry - Oak Park MI Booth 32

Mixed Media

Amelia Kieras

Amelia Kieras Paper Arts - Pittsburgh PA Booth 158

Ashley Ross

The Cuddle Cult - Lakewood OH Booth 54

Benjamin Lamb

Columbus OH Booth 87

Bili Kribbs

Extravaganza of Strange - Lakewood OH Booth 69

Connor Miko

Wild Northland - Lakewood OH Booth 144

Evan Laisure

The Pastimes Supply Co. - Lakewood OH Booth 23

Kendra Wood

Kendra Wood Art - Shaker Heights OH Booth 145

Michael Dlugolecki

MWD Gallery - Wickliffe OH Booth 156

Patrick Kellett

Lakewood Black Label - Lakewood OH Booth 48

Paul Fletcher

Westlake OH Booth 94

Shari Escott

Paper Cutz - Chagrin Falls OH Booth 11

Shelly Bishop

Queen Bea Paperie - Rocky River OH Booth 16

Tommy Chesnes

PaperThin Co - University Heights OH Booth 133

Valerie Lesiak

Picture Book Studio - Rocky River OH Booth 2

Painting

David Witzke

The Sign Guy - Parma OH Booth 83

Amy Karlovec

LazaInk - Bowling Green OH Booth 5

Brett Mason

Pittsburgh PA Booth 129

Debbie Clapper

gneural - Berea OH Booth 142

Dick Close

Cincinnati OH Booth 57

George Kocar

flying banana studio - Bay Village OHBooth 95

Joey Catanzarite

Joey Catanzarite Studio - Youngstown OH Booth 86

John Lee

Pittsburgh PA Booth 52

Jurate Phillips

Gourmet Art Studio - Columbus OH Booth 114

Justin Sato

Sato Fine Art - Caledonia MI Booth 67

Kat LoGrande

Streetsboro OH Booth 14

Kimberlee Everhard

Kim Everhard Art - Wadsworth OH Booth 101

Laura Gardner

Laura Gardner Fine Art - Angelica NY Booth 36

Michael Pomerantz

Backyard Productions - Lakewood OH Booth 25

Ryan Jaenke

Lakewood OH Booth 122

Wendy Franklin

Indianapolis IN Booth 75

Photography

Alex Corbin

Swell and Cedar - Copley OH Booth 105

Anita & Michael Tighe

The Ornament Depot - Poinciana FL Booth 3

David Kiley

A Point of View - Medina OH Booth 1

Eric Silverman

Cleveland Heights OH Booth 163

Gene Pembroke

Philadelphia PA Booth 35

Glenn Petranek

Pixel Mania - North Olmsted OH Booth 47

Jean Schnell

Jean Schnell Photography - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 46

Jeneen Hobby

Jeneen Hobby Photography - Cleveland OH Booth 138

Kevin Richards

Studio KMR Photography - Fairlawn OH Booth 125

Korey Smerk

Explored Perspective - Cleveland OH Booth 72

Matthew Platz

Platz Images - Chippewa Lake OH Booth 117

Thomas Croce

Tom Croce Photography - Lebanon OH Booth 146

Thomas Siliko

Thomas Siliko Photography - Berea OH Booth 26

Printmaking

Angela Stiftar

Midwest Mermaid - Columbus OH Booth 33

April Bleakney

Apemade - Cleveland OH Booth 43

Garrett Bodnar

Cleveland OH Booth 49

Jay Wennersten

Wennerstens Etchings - Carol Stream IL Booth 113

Mark Brabant

Avon OH Booth 96

Mel Fleck

Fleck Studios - Louisville KY Booth 150

Mickey Mencin

Ideamarks Art - Lakewood OH Booth 100

Paul Serrianne

Rocky River OH Booth 73

Rachel Mentzer

Rachel Mentzer Art - Oberlin OH Booth 130

Randy Crider

Lakewood OH Booth 10

Sarah Nolan

Lakewood OH Booth 155

Sculpture / Metalwork

Don Poff

Don Poff Sculptures - Circleville OHBooth 164Kevin Heekin

Heekin Pewter - Ft Thomas KYBooth 40Thomas Yano

Vermilion OHBooth 148

Wood

Alisha Camus

Beastie Boxes - Cleveland OH Booth 153

Andy Leytze

Splinters by Andy - Cincinnati OH Booth 82

Deborah Abramson

Novelty OH Booth 102

Fredrick Barton

Grandpa's Workshop - Eastlake OH Booth 62

Jim Lanza

The Foundry Woodprints - Cleveland OH Booth 112

Kelley and Michael Clark

Barn Again Birdhouses - Wadsworth OH Booth 15

Marcus Schafer

SWORKS - Lyndhurst OH Booth 30

Paul Charles

Designer Boards 4U - Westlake OH Booth 143

Rachel McFarlane David

FarLane Artworks - Reynoldsburg OH Booth 140

Ray Rullo

Ray the Firewood Guy - Andover OH Booth 161

Richard Horner

Horner's Pens - Rimersburg PA Booth 103