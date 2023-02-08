Lakewood Arts Festival - August 5th
The Lakewood Arts Fest is this weekend! Be sure to come hungry because not only are there all of the amazing restaurants along Detroit - but we'll have some amazing food trucks on hand. We'll be joined by The Benevolent Butcher, Boss ChicknBeer, Bearden's Rocky River, Squash the Beef Catering, The Pastimes Cafe, Parilya CLE, Pop Culture CLE, as well as lemonade and kettle corn by Woolson's! Our food vendors also generously donate a portion of their sales to our Student Scholarship Fund allowing us to continue our work to support art education.
Mark your calendars...the 46th Annual Lakewood Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, August 5th from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Detroit Avenue from Arthur Avenue to Belle Avenue. This year's show will feature over 160 artists plus food, live music, and more.
Ceramics
Amanda Wolf
Wolf's Den Pottery - Pittsburgh PA Booth 21
Darcy Peacock
Quill Pottery Studio - Bay Village OH Booth 50
Francine Zajac
Washington PA Booth 160
Jason Bove
Bove Pottery Studio - Oregonia OH Booth 80
Joey Chessey
Sunryse Pottery - Dayton OH Booth 34
Jonathan Kesler
Earthly Arts Pottery - Marysville OH Booth 37
Mary Clark
Tiny Cloud Ceramics - Akron OH Booth 132
Neal Martin
NJM Ceramic Arts Studios - University Heights OH Booth 123
Pat & Jim Reno
Reno Pottery - Mayville NY Booth 151
Sumiko Takada
studiotakada - Upper Arlington OH Booth 119
Thomas Bothe
Washington PA Booth 13
Tony Murray
M & M Pottery - Corry PA Booth 12
William Ritter
Studio 77 - Cleveland OH Booth 98 Drawing & Illustration
Andrew Paavola
Otter Be Happy Studio - Huntsville OH Booth 134
Angela Oster
Angela Oster Studios - Rocky River OH Booth 68
April Couch
Totally Tangled Creations - Akron OH Booth 137
Brett Holzworth
Huggable Henchmen - Brecksville OH Booth 106
Brian & Pamela Reagan
brickhouse partners ltd - Maumee OH Booth 141
Brian Jasinski
Grey Cardigan - Lakewood OH Booth 126
Christopher Deighan
Chris Deighan Art - Sagamore Hills OH Booth 91
Chuck Wimmer
Loftprints - Brecksville OH Booth 147
Danielle Capotosto
Dippity and Snark - Akron OH Booth 39
Elisa Albrecht
Elisa Albrecht Art - Cleveland OH Booth 22
Haley Mortensen
Haley Mortensen Illustration - Parma OH Booth 42
Jason Frederick
Lakewood OH Booth 77
Jodi Burton
Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles - Oak Park MI Booth 17
Jon Lund
Hudson OH Booth 97
Justin Will
University Heights OH Booth 84
Kaitey Pastva
K Pastva Illustration - Parma OH Booth 53
Kathleen Marcotte
Unibrow Society - Lakewood OH Booth 18
Katie Ford
Whereabouts Shop - Parma OH Booth 6
Kellie Brubaker
Two Pooch Paperie - | Lakewood OH Booth 28
Kelly McGreehan
Kay| Em Apparel - Lakewood OH Booth 153
Lindsey Krivenki
Variegate Design - Cleveland OH Booth 29
Lorissa Schaefer
Lorain OH Booth 157
Matt Provolt
Matt's Drawing Desk - Cleveland OH Booth 72
Mike Guyot
Streets - Strongsville OH Booth 74
Miranda Tulcewicz
Miranda Lynn Designs - Parma OH Booth 58
Pattianne Baran
Baran Creative - Lakewood OH Booth 109
Sean Higgins
The Bubble Process - Lakewood OH Booth 118
Stephanie Crossen
The Lovely Forest - Lakewood OH Booth 121
W. Michael Winston
Marker Magic - Twinsburg OH Booth 149
Fiber
Brittany Heyen
High in Fiber Rugs - Urbana IL Booth 88
Diane T Wilson
BreadandRoses2 - Clinton OH Booth 139
Diane Thayer| Miller
Not Nanas Needle - Painesville OH Booth 108
Jennifer Grotjahn| Buddie & Eileen Buddie
Olivia's Kloset - Findlay OH Booth 4
Julie Friedman
Side Porch Design Studio - Medina OH Booth 60
Kam Chin
studiochopstix - Dublin OH Booth 61
Kelly Zalenski
twinzzshop - Reynoldsburg OH Booth 154
Philippe Laine
Silk du jour - Palm Beach Gardens FL Booth 76
Robert Bell
Beautifullbags - Munroe Falls OH Booth 59
Taylor McClaskie
Aftergloam Creative - Lakewood OH Booth 162
Valerie Mayen
Yellowcake Shop - Cleveland OH Booth 24
Glass
David & Susan Bordine
Classic Glass - Bay Village OH Booth 81
Drew Hocevar
Broadview Heights OH Booth 116
Jennifer Worden
Akron OH Booth 66
John Boyett
Canton Glass Work - North Canton OH Booth 111
Kathryn Woodruff
All About Glass Art - Beavercreek OH Booth 92
Kathy Oda
KODA Glass Designs - Ladys Island SC Booth 136
Larry Zengel
Hot House Glass - Bowling Green OH Booth 45
Michael Zelenka
Cleveland OH Booth 55
Todd Abell
Abell Glass - Kent OH Booth 127
Jewelry
Alexander Draven
The ExCB - Akron OH Booth 120
Alicia Costello
Noble Fawn Jewelry - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 131
Andrea Kaiser
Glass Sky Jewelry - Columbus OH Booth 31
Ashton Rodriquez
shop Charlie girl - Cleveland OH Booth 44
Benjamin Jordan
Jordanica - Columbus OH Booth 19
Chelsea Hall
Bowling Green OH Booth 89
Daina Dickens
Dna by Daina - Columbus OH Booth 79
Deborah Vivas
Vivasmith - Nova OH Booth 70
Deborah Woolfork
Deborah Woolfork Jewelry Design - Solon OH Booth 27
Emily Joyce
Emily Joyce Official - Newbury OH Booth 110
Hannah Hoffman
Columbus OH Booth 64
Heather Smotzer
Heather Smotzer Jewelry - Westlake OH Booth 51
JD Davison & Shipengrover
Lab Partners - Upper Arlington OH Booth 128
Janeth Hemmerling
Hilliard OH Booth 41
Jenny Gorkowski| Klear
Jenny Gorkowski Studio/Handmade Modern Jewelry - Toledo OH Booth 115
John Gulyas & Maryann Posch
Posch & Gulyas Silversmithing - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 159
Karen & Jess Taber
KT Leather Designs - Wyoming MI Booth 9
Lizz Godfroy
Lily in Flux - Cincinnati OH Booth 93
Loey Stayden
Alaska Rocks!!! - Cincinnati OH Booth 38
Lori Novickis
Homegrown & Handmade - Columbia Station OH Booth 7
Melissa Fego
Fego Gioielli - New York NY Booth 8
Michelle Ishida
Starfish Earth Clothes - Columbus OH Booth 85
Mimi Antonetti
Nautilus Creations - Zelienople PA Booth 90
Pamela Pastoric
Pamela Pastoric Designer Goldsmith - Willoughby OH Booth 124
Penny Atkinson Potter & TJ Potter
Penoir Contemporary Jewelry - Howell MI Booth 78
Robert & Virginia Gloekler
LuLu Design - Ormond Beach FL Booth 20
Sarah Dobey
Sarah Ashley Metals - Toledo OH Booth 56
Sarah Krisher
Sarah Krisher Studio - Warren OH Booth 99
Sarah Larson
Ellie Jane Bags - Bay Village OH Booth 135
Sonja Sheriff
Sonja Sheriff/Jeweler/Designer/Craftsman- Columbus OH Booth 104
Stephanie Youseff & Jason Perez
Hide and Honey - Fairview Park OH Booth 65
Tanya Long
Inisona - Cleveland OH Booth 63
William Fisk
Carrollton OH Booth 107
Yvonne Spampinato
KEPT Jewelry - Oak Park MI Booth 32
Mixed Media
Amelia Kieras
Amelia Kieras Paper Arts - Pittsburgh PA Booth 158
Ashley Ross
The Cuddle Cult - Lakewood OH Booth 54
Benjamin Lamb
Columbus OH Booth 87
Bili Kribbs
Extravaganza of Strange - Lakewood OH Booth 69
Connor Miko
Wild Northland - Lakewood OH Booth 144
Evan Laisure
The Pastimes Supply Co. - Lakewood OH Booth 23
Kendra Wood
Kendra Wood Art - Shaker Heights OH Booth 145
Michael Dlugolecki
MWD Gallery - Wickliffe OH Booth 156
Patrick Kellett
Lakewood Black Label - Lakewood OH Booth 48
Paul Fletcher
Westlake OH Booth 94
Shari Escott
Paper Cutz - Chagrin Falls OH Booth 11
Shelly Bishop
Queen Bea Paperie - Rocky River OH Booth 16
Tommy Chesnes
PaperThin Co - University Heights OH Booth 133
Valerie Lesiak
Picture Book Studio - Rocky River OH Booth 2
Painting
David Witzke
The Sign Guy - Parma OH Booth 83
Amy Karlovec
LazaInk - Bowling Green OH Booth 5
Brett Mason
Pittsburgh PA Booth 129
Debbie Clapper
gneural - Berea OH Booth 142
Dick Close
Cincinnati OH Booth 57
George Kocar
flying banana studio - Bay Village OHBooth 95
Joey Catanzarite
Joey Catanzarite Studio - Youngstown OH Booth 86
John Lee
Pittsburgh PA Booth 52
Jurate Phillips
Gourmet Art Studio - Columbus OH Booth 114
Justin Sato
Sato Fine Art - Caledonia MI Booth 67
Kat LoGrande
Streetsboro OH Booth 14
Kimberlee Everhard
Kim Everhard Art - Wadsworth OH Booth 101
Laura Gardner
Laura Gardner Fine Art - Angelica NY Booth 36
Michael Pomerantz
Backyard Productions - Lakewood OH Booth 25
Ryan Jaenke
Lakewood OH Booth 122
Wendy Franklin
Indianapolis IN Booth 75
Photography
Alex Corbin
Swell and Cedar - Copley OH Booth 105
Anita & Michael Tighe
The Ornament Depot - Poinciana FL Booth 3
David Kiley
A Point of View - Medina OH Booth 1
Eric Silverman
Cleveland Heights OH Booth 163
Gene Pembroke
Philadelphia PA Booth 35
Glenn Petranek
Pixel Mania - North Olmsted OH Booth 47
Jean Schnell
Jean Schnell Photography - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 46
Jeneen Hobby
Jeneen Hobby Photography - Cleveland OH Booth 138
Kevin Richards
Studio KMR Photography - Fairlawn OH Booth 125
Korey Smerk
Explored Perspective - Cleveland OH Booth 72
Matthew Platz
Platz Images - Chippewa Lake OH Booth 117
Thomas Croce
Tom Croce Photography - Lebanon OH Booth 146
Thomas Siliko
Thomas Siliko Photography - Berea OH Booth 26
Printmaking
Angela Stiftar
Midwest Mermaid - Columbus OH Booth 33
April Bleakney
Apemade - Cleveland OH Booth 43
Garrett Bodnar
Cleveland OH Booth 49
Jay Wennersten
Wennerstens Etchings - Carol Stream IL Booth 113
Mark Brabant
Avon OH Booth 96
Mel Fleck
Fleck Studios - Louisville KY Booth 150
Mickey Mencin
Ideamarks Art - Lakewood OH Booth 100
Paul Serrianne
Rocky River OH Booth 73
Rachel Mentzer
Rachel Mentzer Art - Oberlin OH Booth 130
Randy Crider
Lakewood OH Booth 10
Sarah Nolan
Lakewood OH Booth 155
Sculpture / Metalwork
Don Poff
Don Poff Sculptures - Circleville OHBooth 164Kevin Heekin
Heekin Pewter - Ft Thomas KYBooth 40Thomas Yano
Vermilion OHBooth 148
Wood
Alisha Camus
Beastie Boxes - Cleveland OH Booth 153
Andy Leytze
Splinters by Andy - Cincinnati OH Booth 82
Deborah Abramson
Novelty OH Booth 102
Fredrick Barton
Grandpa's Workshop - Eastlake OH Booth 62
Jim Lanza
The Foundry Woodprints - Cleveland OH Booth 112
Kelley and Michael Clark
Barn Again Birdhouses - Wadsworth OH Booth 15
Marcus Schafer
SWORKS - Lyndhurst OH Booth 30
Paul Charles
Designer Boards 4U - Westlake OH Booth 143
Rachel McFarlane David
FarLane Artworks - Reynoldsburg OH Booth 140
Ray Rullo
Ray the Firewood Guy - Andover OH Booth 161
Richard Horner
Horner's Pens - Rimersburg PA Booth 103