Lakewood Arts Festival - August 5th

by City of Lakewood

The Lakewood Arts Fest is this weekend! Be sure to come hungry because not only are there all of the amazing restaurants along Detroit - but we'll have some amazing food trucks on hand. We'll be joined by The Benevolent Butcher, Boss ChicknBeer, Bearden's Rocky River, Squash the Beef Catering, The Pastimes Cafe, Parilya CLE, Pop Culture CLE, as well as lemonade and kettle corn by Woolson's!   Our food vendors also generously donate a portion of their sales to our Student Scholarship Fund allowing us to continue our work to support art education.

Mark your calendars...the 46th Annual Lakewood Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, August 5th from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Detroit Avenue from Arthur Avenue to Belle Avenue. This year's show will feature over 160 artists plus food, live music, and more.

Ceramics

Amanda Wolf
Wolf's Den Pottery - Pittsburgh PA Booth 21

Darcy Peacock
Quill Pottery Studio - Bay Village OH Booth 50

Francine Zajac
Washington PA Booth 160

Jason Bove
Bove Pottery Studio - Oregonia OH Booth 80

Joey Chessey
Sunryse Pottery - Dayton OH Booth 34

Jonathan Kesler
Earthly Arts Pottery - Marysville OH Booth 37

Mary Clark
Tiny Cloud Ceramics - Akron OH Booth 132

Neal Martin
NJM Ceramic Arts Studios - University Heights OH Booth 123

Pat & Jim Reno
Reno Pottery - Mayville NY Booth 151

Sumiko Takada
studiotakada - Upper Arlington OH Booth 119

Thomas Bothe
Washington PA Booth 13

Tony Murray
M & M Pottery - Corry PA Booth 12

William Ritter
Studio 77 - Cleveland OH Booth 98 Drawing & Illustration

Andrew Paavola
Otter Be Happy Studio - Huntsville OH Booth 134

Angela Oster
Angela Oster Studios - Rocky River OH Booth 68

April Couch
Totally Tangled Creations - Akron OH Booth 137

Brett Holzworth
Huggable Henchmen - Brecksville OH Booth 106

Brian & Pamela Reagan
brickhouse partners ltd - Maumee OH Booth 141

Brian Jasinski
Grey Cardigan - Lakewood OH Booth 126

Christopher Deighan
Chris Deighan Art - Sagamore Hills OH Booth 91

Chuck Wimmer
Loftprints - Brecksville OH Booth 147

Danielle Capotosto
Dippity and Snark - Akron OH Booth 39

Elisa Albrecht
Elisa Albrecht Art - Cleveland OH Booth 22

Haley Mortensen
Haley Mortensen Illustration - Parma OH Booth 42

Jason Frederick

Lakewood OH Booth 77

Jodi Burton
Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles - Oak Park MI Booth 17

Jon Lund
Hudson OH Booth 97

Justin Will
University Heights OH Booth 84

Kaitey Pastva
K Pastva Illustration - Parma OH Booth 53

Kathleen Marcotte
Unibrow Society - Lakewood OH Booth 18

Katie Ford
Whereabouts Shop - Parma OH Booth 6

Kellie Brubaker
Two Pooch Paperie - | Lakewood OH Booth 28

Kelly McGreehan
Kay| Em Apparel - Lakewood OH Booth 153

Lindsey Krivenki
Variegate Design - Cleveland OH Booth 29

Lorissa Schaefer
Lorain OH Booth 157

Matt Provolt
Matt's Drawing Desk - Cleveland OH Booth 72

Mike Guyot
Streets - Strongsville OH Booth 74

Miranda Tulcewicz
Miranda Lynn Designs - Parma OH Booth 58

Pattianne Baran
Baran Creative - Lakewood OH Booth 109

Sean Higgins
The Bubble Process - Lakewood OH Booth 118

Stephanie Crossen
The Lovely Forest - Lakewood OH Booth 121

W. Michael Winston
Marker Magic - Twinsburg OH Booth 149

Fiber

Brittany Heyen
High in Fiber Rugs - Urbana IL Booth 88

Diane T Wilson
BreadandRoses2 - Clinton OH Booth 139

Diane Thayer| Miller
Not Nanas Needle - Painesville OH Booth 108

Jennifer Grotjahn| Buddie & Eileen Buddie
Olivia's Kloset - Findlay OH Booth 4

Julie Friedman
Side Porch Design Studio - Medina OH Booth 60

Kam Chin
studiochopstix - Dublin OH Booth 61

Kelly Zalenski
twinzzshop - Reynoldsburg OH Booth 154

Philippe Laine
Silk du jour - Palm Beach Gardens FL Booth 76

Robert Bell
Beautifullbags - Munroe Falls OH Booth 59

Taylor McClaskie
Aftergloam Creative - Lakewood OH Booth 162 

Valerie Mayen
Yellowcake Shop - Cleveland OH Booth 24

Glass

David & Susan Bordine
Classic Glass - Bay Village OH Booth 81

Drew Hocevar
Broadview Heights OH Booth 116

Jennifer Worden
Akron OH Booth 66

John Boyett
Canton Glass Work - North Canton OH Booth 111

Kathryn Woodruff
All About Glass Art - Beavercreek OH Booth 92

Kathy Oda
KODA Glass Designs - Ladys Island SC Booth 136

Larry Zengel
Hot House Glass - Bowling Green OH Booth 45

Michael Zelenka
Cleveland OH Booth 55

Todd Abell
Abell Glass - Kent OH Booth 127

Jewelry

Alexander Draven
The ExCB - Akron OH Booth 120

Alicia Costello
Noble Fawn Jewelry - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 131

Andrea Kaiser
Glass Sky Jewelry - Columbus OH Booth 31

Ashton Rodriquez
shop Charlie girl - Cleveland OH Booth 44

Benjamin Jordan
Jordanica - Columbus OH Booth 19

Chelsea Hall
Bowling Green OH Booth 89

Daina Dickens
Dna by Daina - Columbus OH Booth 79

Deborah Vivas
Vivasmith - Nova OH Booth 70

Deborah Woolfork
Deborah Woolfork Jewelry Design - Solon OH Booth 27

Emily Joyce
Emily Joyce Official - Newbury OH Booth 110

Hannah Hoffman
Columbus OH Booth 64

Heather Smotzer
Heather Smotzer Jewelry - Westlake OH Booth 51

JD Davison & Shipengrover
Lab Partners - Upper Arlington OH Booth 128

Janeth Hemmerling
Hilliard OH Booth 41

Jenny Gorkowski| Klear
Jenny Gorkowski Studio/Handmade Modern Jewelry - Toledo OH Booth 115

John Gulyas & Maryann Posch
Posch & Gulyas Silversmithing - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 159

Karen & Jess Taber
KT Leather Designs - Wyoming MI Booth 9

Lizz Godfroy
Lily in Flux - Cincinnati OH Booth 93

Loey Stayden
Alaska Rocks!!! - Cincinnati OH Booth 38

Lori Novickis
Homegrown & Handmade - Columbia Station OH Booth 7

Melissa Fego
Fego Gioielli - New York NY Booth 8

Michelle Ishida
Starfish Earth Clothes - Columbus OH Booth 85

Mimi Antonetti
Nautilus Creations - Zelienople PA Booth 90

Pamela Pastoric
Pamela Pastoric Designer Goldsmith - Willoughby OH Booth 124

Penny Atkinson Potter & TJ Potter
Penoir Contemporary Jewelry - Howell MI Booth 78

Robert & Virginia Gloekler
LuLu Design - Ormond Beach FL Booth 20

Sarah Dobey
Sarah Ashley Metals - Toledo OH Booth 56

Sarah Krisher
Sarah Krisher Studio - Warren OH Booth 99

Sarah Larson
Ellie Jane Bags - Bay Village OH Booth 135

Sonja Sheriff
Sonja Sheriff/Jeweler/Designer/Craftsman- Columbus OH Booth 104

Stephanie Youseff & Jason Perez
Hide and Honey - Fairview Park OH Booth 65

Tanya Long
Inisona - Cleveland OH Booth 63

William Fisk
Carrollton OH Booth 107

Yvonne Spampinato
KEPT Jewelry - Oak Park MI Booth 32

Mixed Media

Amelia Kieras
Amelia Kieras Paper Arts - Pittsburgh PA Booth 158

Ashley Ross
The Cuddle Cult - Lakewood OH Booth 54

Benjamin Lamb
Columbus OH Booth 87

Bili Kribbs
Extravaganza of Strange - Lakewood OH Booth 69

Connor Miko
Wild Northland - Lakewood OH Booth 144

Evan Laisure
The Pastimes Supply Co. - Lakewood OH Booth 23

Kendra Wood
Kendra Wood Art - Shaker Heights OH Booth 145

Michael Dlugolecki
MWD Gallery - Wickliffe OH Booth 156

Patrick Kellett
Lakewood Black Label - Lakewood OH Booth 48

Paul Fletcher
Westlake OH Booth 94

Shari Escott
Paper Cutz - Chagrin Falls OH Booth 11

Shelly Bishop
Queen Bea Paperie - Rocky River OH Booth 16

Tommy Chesnes
PaperThin Co - University Heights OH Booth 133

Valerie Lesiak
Picture Book Studio - Rocky River OH Booth 2

Painting

David Witzke
The Sign Guy - Parma OH Booth 83

Amy Karlovec
LazaInk - Bowling Green OH Booth 5

Brett Mason
Pittsburgh PA Booth 129

Debbie Clapper
gneural - Berea OH Booth 142

Dick Close
Cincinnati OH Booth 57

George Kocar
flying banana studio - Bay Village OHBooth 95

Joey Catanzarite
Joey Catanzarite Studio - Youngstown OH Booth 86

John Lee
Pittsburgh PA Booth 52

Jurate Phillips
Gourmet Art Studio - Columbus OH Booth 114

Justin Sato
Sato Fine Art - Caledonia MI Booth 67

Kat LoGrande
Streetsboro OH Booth 14

Kimberlee Everhard
Kim Everhard Art - Wadsworth OH Booth 101

Laura Gardner
Laura Gardner Fine Art - Angelica NY Booth 36

Michael Pomerantz
Backyard Productions - Lakewood OH Booth 25

Ryan Jaenke
Lakewood OH Booth 122

Wendy Franklin
Indianapolis IN Booth 75

Photography

Alex Corbin
Swell and Cedar - Copley OH Booth 105

Anita & Michael Tighe
The Ornament Depot - Poinciana FL Booth 3

David Kiley
A Point of View - Medina OH Booth 1

Eric Silverman
Cleveland Heights OH Booth 163

Gene Pembroke
Philadelphia PA Booth 35

Glenn Petranek
Pixel Mania - North Olmsted OH Booth 47

Jean Schnell
Jean Schnell Photography - Cleveland Heights OH Booth 46

Jeneen Hobby
Jeneen Hobby Photography - Cleveland OH Booth 138

Kevin Richards
Studio KMR Photography - Fairlawn OH Booth 125

Korey Smerk
Explored Perspective - Cleveland OH Booth 72

Matthew Platz
Platz Images - Chippewa Lake OH Booth 117

Thomas Croce
Tom Croce Photography - Lebanon OH Booth 146

Thomas Siliko
Thomas Siliko Photography - Berea OH Booth 26

Printmaking

Angela Stiftar
Midwest Mermaid - Columbus OH Booth 33

April Bleakney
Apemade - Cleveland OH Booth 43

Garrett Bodnar
Cleveland OH Booth 49

Jay Wennersten
Wennerstens Etchings - Carol Stream IL Booth 113

Mark Brabant
Avon OH Booth 96

Mel Fleck
Fleck Studios - Louisville KY Booth 150

Mickey Mencin
Ideamarks Art - Lakewood OH Booth 100

Paul Serrianne
Rocky River OH Booth 73

Rachel Mentzer
Rachel Mentzer Art - Oberlin OH Booth 130

Randy Crider
Lakewood OH Booth 10

Sarah Nolan
Lakewood OH Booth 155

Sculpture / Metalwork

Don Poff
Don Poff Sculptures - Circleville OHBooth 164Kevin Heekin
Heekin Pewter - Ft Thomas KYBooth 40Thomas Yano
Vermilion OHBooth 148

Wood

Alisha Camus
Beastie Boxes - Cleveland OH Booth 153

Andy Leytze
Splinters by Andy - Cincinnati OH Booth 82

Deborah Abramson
Novelty OH Booth 102

Fredrick Barton
Grandpa's Workshop - Eastlake OH Booth 62

Jim Lanza
The Foundry Woodprints - Cleveland OH Booth 112

Kelley and Michael Clark
Barn Again Birdhouses - Wadsworth OH Booth 15

Marcus Schafer
SWORKS - Lyndhurst OH Booth 30

Paul Charles
Designer Boards 4U - Westlake OH Booth 143

Rachel McFarlane David
FarLane Artworks - Reynoldsburg OH Booth 140

Ray Rullo
Ray the Firewood Guy - Andover OH Booth 161

Richard Horner
Horner's Pens - Rimersburg PA Booth 103

