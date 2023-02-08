Grace Yost, Winner Of The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation Student Opportunity Fund Scholarship

Not many students are willing to go to the lengths of Graci to dig for more information or knowledge regarding a specific topic. Even though her senior schedule was full to the brim with other challenging classes and social events, Graci decided to take Industrial Robotics as an Independent Study. This required her to meet with the teacher and classmates outside of class hours and to do an incredible amount of self-teaching. She embraced the challenge of the independent work and, unsurprisingly, passed the course with flying colors. This is just one example of the type of commitment and determination Graci embodies. She also participated in LHS Marching Band, Orchestra, Dance Group, Project Lead the Way, and worked and volunteered for the Lakewood Recreation Department.



We are certain Graci will approach the University of Toledo to study Environmental Engineering with the same commitment and determination she exhibited while at LHS. Graci was awarded the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation Student Opportunity Fund Scholarship.