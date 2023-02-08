First Congito Concert At The Bookshop In Lakewood Coming Soon

Congito Jaffe, well known west side singer/songwriter will offer his first ever FREE concert at the Bookshop, 15230 Madison in Lakewood, at 7pm,Friday, August 11, 2023.

Congito last played in Lakewood in June at the Blue Cafe, honoring the noted lyricist/poet Lady Ives of Rocky River and promoting his recent CD. A reviewer noted earlier this year that the music of Congito, "transport(s) the listener to a warm espresso-scented setting reminiscent of a 1971 coffeehouse vibe on a beach in paradise."

Congito Jaffe is a singer songwriter of melodic mellow folk music and veteran of Lakewood forums like Winchester songwriters events Kelly's pub and others.