Come Work For Lakewood Schools!

by Christine Gordillo

Lakewood City Schools is ramping up for the coming school year and is hiring for the following positions:

  • Substitute teachers
  • Classroom aides
  • Lunch monitors
  • Recess monitors 
  • Cafeteria workers

The non-teaching positions are for both permanent employees and substitutes. You can view open staff positions on our Human Resources Department page at www.lakewoodcityschools.org/ departments/human-resourcesemployment. Substitute applicants can apply directly at www.rachelwixey.com.

Come join our K-12 team!

Read More on Schools
Volume 19, Issue 15, Posted 2:44 PM, 08.02.2023