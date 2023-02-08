Come Work For Lakewood Schools!
Lakewood City Schools is ramping up for the coming school year and is hiring for the following positions:
- Substitute teachers
- Classroom aides
- Lunch monitors
- Recess monitors
- Cafeteria workers
The non-teaching positions are for both permanent employees and substitutes. You can view open staff positions on our Human Resources Department page at www.lakewoodcityschools.org/ departments/human-resourcesemployment. Substitute applicants can apply directly at www.rachelwixey.com.
Come join our K-12 team!
