August Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author: Literary Cleveland Presents...

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

This program is the kick-off to a series of introductory writing courses for emerging writers in poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and publishing led by the featured authors.

Learn about the process of finishing a manuscript, how publishing works for poets, fiction writers, and nonfiction writers, and ways to get your own writing out into the world.

Accomplished local writers and Literary Cleveland instructors will share their behind-the-scenes journeys, growing their projects from big ideas to marketable books in the tough climate of modern publishing.

Meet the Author: Intro to Poetry Writing

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

In this introductory workshop, we will explore and discover how poems are generated, crafted, and refined. We will read and discuss example poems and engage with writing prompts that will surprise and inspire the imagination. Expect to be delightfully nudged out of your usual habits with language and discover yourself as a poet in the process.

Meet the Author: Intro to Fiction Writing

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Have a story to share? Looking to hone your prose? This introductory workshop is designed to help you get started on a short piece of fiction. Together we’ll practice each stage of the writing process from writing prompts to revision. Fiction of any form, length, or genre is welcome.

Meet the Author: Intro to Nonfiction Writing

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Creative nonfiction essays, memoir, and biography can come in many forms and draw from personal experience, observation, research, reflection, contemporary issues and more. This introductory workshop is designed to help you get started with creative nonfiction writing as we read examples of the form and use prompts to generate new material.

Meet the Author: Intro to Publishing

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

At a Big 5 publisher, over sixty people help bring a book into the world. For academic, small press, and self-publishers, the hands may be fewer, but the volume of work remains the same. Let a local book publishing expert demystify the publishing process and share how a book is made and what you can do to get in the pipeline—from manuscript to bestseller to perennial backlist and beyond.

Presentation – Truman and the Bomb

Presentation by Judge William Vodrey

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

When Harry S. Truman became President of the United States in the final year of WWII, he knew almost nothing about the top secret, extraordinarily costly Manhattan Project, let alone the weapon it yielded. He authorized the atomic bomb's military use, the only person ever to have done so, and he did it twice. Was it necessary? Was it wise? Come learn more about the plainspoken man from Missouri and two days in August 1945 that changed the course of human history forever. William Vodrey is a judge of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and a former president of the Cleveland Civil War Roundtable. This program is presented in partnership with the Lakewood Historical Society.

