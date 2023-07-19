Still Time To Nominate Your Favorite Tree: Look Up And Share The Beauty Of Your Neighborhood

The Tree Advisory and Education Board along with the Lakewood Observer are accepting nominations for the Most Distinguished Tree in Lakewood Contest through August 14th. Residents are encouraged to nominate trees in the following categories:



Most Magnificent - speaks for itself

Most Beautiful Conifer - that's evergreen in layman's terms

Oddest - funky but fabulous

Perfect Tree for the Perfect Spot - naturally occurring or planted



Nominate your favorites by:

1. Emailing the address along with the category and photo to:

production@lakewoodobserver.com

2. Going to our homepage at: lakewoodobserver.com

and answering the Question of the Day by leaving the address

category.

3. Submitting photos and info by Snail Mail to P.O. Box 770203. If you are unable to photograph your nominated tree, we can go out and take the picture for you.



All entries will be voted on online by the community starting August 15th in their categories for prizes and bragging rights. Nominators are eligible to win as well so don't be anonymous! Prizes provided, but not enclusively, by: Woodstock BBQ, India Garden, West End Tavern,

Lakewood Garden Center, Lakewood Hardware, Carabel Beauty Salon & Store, The Root Cafe, Melt Bar and Grilled, and the Lakewood Observer. If you are a Lakewood business and would like to donate a prize, contact us.



The Most Distinguished Tree Contest is in its second year of celebrating our canopy that is Lakewood. The Tree Advisory and Education Board works with the City of Lakewood on urban tree policies and practices, ensuring the planting and growing of our trees throughout the city.



