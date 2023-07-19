State Issue 1- An Undemocratic Attack On Ohio

ATTENTION . . . There is a statewide special election on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Ohio. Didn’t the Republican gerrymandered legislature pass a law at the end of 2022 to get rid of August special elections due to their expense and low turnout? Yes, legislation was passed to end August elections last December. Despite that 2022 legislation, the Ohio General Assembly reversed course months later and set a special election for August. This special election is estimated to cost taxpayers $16-$20 million. Voter turnout can be as low as 7.9 percent of registered voters.

Why do we have a special election to amend the Ohio Constitution, known as State Issue 1? Because special interests seeking a power grab want a low voter turnout election to sneak through an amendment of our State Constitution. This power grab is funded mostly by out-of-state billionaires.

If enacted, State Issue 1 would end majority rule in Ohio by allowing 40% of Ohioans to decide the laws we live under, stripping away “one person, one vote.” Currently, an amendment to our constitution can be adopted with a majority vote of 50 percent plus 1. Issue 1 would change the threshold to pass an amendment to 60 percent of the vote. For over 110 years, Ohioans have been entrusted with the right to pass ballot initiatives with a simple majority as a way to check an unresponsive state legislature, ensuring the people’s voices are heard.

Issue 1 is not only about changing the percentage of the vote to pass an amendment. Passage of Issue 1 would make it nearly impossible for average citizens to propose an amendment. Under the current process, signatures must be collected from voters in at least 44 counties. Issue 1 would increase the requirement for signatures to at least 5% of electors of all 88 counties. In addition, it eliminates the 10-day cure period to collect additional signatures to place a measure on the ballot.

Direct democracy is the fundamental principle we all stand for. It is clear that the direct democracy provision to amend the Ohio Constitution was founded on the prominent notion of societal input by giving people the freedom to change things in the state, when it was no longer working for them. By limiting the power of citizen-led ballot initiatives and limiting the power of the people, democracy will be limited.

Put simply, Issue 1 is unpopular and undemocratic and is a big government power grab. We cannot stand silently aside and let people who claim that this is about "protecting the constitution" strip our rights away, time after time.

Please join me in voting “NO” on Issue 1 on August 8th.