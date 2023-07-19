Senior Scores Silver In National Baking Contest

Congratulations to senior West Shore Career-Tech culinary arts student Sophia Kowalski, who earned a silver medal in the national FCCLA (Family, Career & Community Leaders of America) Baking and Pastry competition held in Denver July 3.

For this competition Sophia was required to bring certain supplies and equipment from her own school kitchen, organize everything in a logistical way, ride on a bus to travel to an off-site kitchen away from the convention center (and her nervous instructors) and produce in an unfamiliar and challenging kitchen, which she did with time to spare! She had to measure, execute and present carrot muffins, chocolate chip cookies, custard-filled and glazed cream puffs and decorate a cake given specific guidelines and do it all in 2 hours and 45 minute start to finish!

Sophia attended the conference with her family and her instructors, Chefs Devan Corti and Rob McGorray.

Said her instructors: "We are so proud of Sophia and how hard she worked getting ready for the competition after school, sacrificing many of her summer vacation days and free time to make sure West Shore, Lakewood, Lakewood Schools and all involved were well represented!"

Well done, Sophia!