New Harding Assistant Principal Named

The Lakewood Board of Education recently approved Trina Poole, current assistant principal at Findlay High School, as the next assistant principal for Harding Middle School. Poole will replace April Patton, who is taking over as principal at Garfield Middle School for the departing Robin Pettiegrew.

Before serving as an assistant principal for the Findlay City Schools, Poole served as a high school social studies teacher for the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District for 23 years. Poole is a lifelong learner, evidenced by the four higher education degrees she has earned. Poole received a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in American politics, both from the University of Akron, a master’s degree in secondary education from Kent State University and a master’s degree in educational administration, also from Kent State.