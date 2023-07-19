Movie Critique: Asteroid City

The feeling is the same for every Wes Anderson movie I see. I kick my feet up and breathe a deep sigh of relief as I wait for the warm and playful colors to wash over me. I sat down to Asteroid City as with any other Wes Anderson movie. The thing about Anderson’s movies is you don’t really show up for the plot. You show up to be taken away from reality in rolling shades of yellow by his hodgepodge cast of static characters. In all honesty I had not even known of the coming release from Anderson, nor did I watch any of the trailers in anticipation. However I was aware of some mixed reviews, I was about to find out why.

Anderson continues his interest in theater from The French Dispatch. Asteroid City follows a writer (Edward Norton) writing a play about a group of brainiac kids in the desert of Nevada there for an esteemed youth science convention; here lies the first gripe among audiences. Traversing back and forth between the plot of the writer and the action of the play can be difficult to follow, but more so feels ill-timed and awkward at most junctions. To provide clarity when jumping from the playwright to the action of the play itself Anderson decides to shoot in black and white for the coverage of the playwright and narration, while the play itself is shot in Anderson’s familiar eye-popping color schemes. The twist: all the scenes from the play are filmed in the open air of the Nevada desert, while all the playwright’s scenes take place on theater sets. In theory the idea is captivating, but jumping back and forth from black and white to color, then being smacked into an ostensibly different plot seems to be giving audiences whiplash.

Once the narration is established we head into the barren landscape of the southwestern United States. Right away it seems that something is off. This isn’t the Wes Anderson movie we are all used to. The plot is extremely slow to start and offers almost no information about where it’s heading. More than once I winced at how predictable and obvious the plot was becoming by Anderson’s standards. I enjoyed the scenery as always, but throughout the first half of the movie I was struck with a deep sadness. The story felt tired and stressed out. It was like watching a scarf unravel before your eyes. Anderson’s always quirky and seemingly unbothered characters began to emote a certain apathy or dread that is almost unheard of in the director's repertoire. Royal Tenenbaums was one of the only Wes Anderson films that looked past the director’s traditionally stone faced characters to address some sort of inner emotional turmoil, but Asteroid City far surpasses this, breaking composure completely.

Asteroid City reaches for an emotional depth never before attempted by the director; addressing themes of existentialism, family loss, narcissism, suicide, and self validation. It’s hard to say whether the writing was so heavy handed that it made these themes tacky or if the characters themselves were so self absorbed it soured the whole plot.

The story begins to pick up speed when the science convention is held and the brainiac kids show their wit. Here we begin to unpack some of the neurosis driving these characters. Leading man Jason Schwartzman plays a photographer and emotionally removed father who has just lost his wife, offering little in his responses other than the occasional, “Huh?” Scarlett Johansson, a famous actress with the emotional reservation of the 1950’s, is a seemingly put together and supportive mother, outwardly uninterested in her actress status, but as her romance with Jason Schwartzman begins to unfold through their respective bungalow windows we see she is completely absorbed in her own reflection, repeatedly asking Schwartzman in the wake of utter disaster if the pictures he took of her, “turned out,” to which he replies, “They always do.” What all these characters have in common: everyone sees themselves as reserved and inconspicuous, but underneath falls into the exact character tropes they try to disguise.

Their worlds are shaken when an extraterrestrial being visits their conference to take back the asteroid for which the city is named. The charming and respectful claymation alien hardly invades the lives of this gathering, except for the world shattering implications of his existence. The response: total hysteria and a government lockdown during which everyone must confront their inner most turmoil.

I sit down to watch directors like Wes Anderson to get a moment’s peace from someone telling me how to think and what to feel. But the wall has finally caved in. Anderson’s movies have always been a stronghold to avoid the daily dealings of the real world. Art was once able to exist beyond the shadow of pop culture and politics, but slowly the sun has been setting on everything from comedy, to talk shows, and now to our most beloved directors. It has been difficult in the last ten years to watch any new film without being flattened by product placement, clumsy inclusive and PC dialogue, and other current political agendas.

Anderson’s films have seemingly come to a breaking point where the outside turmoil of the world cannot be ignored; the alien sighting experienced by the characters representing all our major news events blown into hysteria, everyone crying out for attention like Scarlett Johansson’s character constantly performing her dramatic roles in her bungalow bathroom, the government alien quarantine representing…do I have to say it? It is highly unlike Anderson to be so overt in his writing, but how can he not be in a time when we are all shouting over each other just to be heard? Every day, we are culturally losing the art of subtlety, opting for visibility and recognition over obscurity and wonder.

In my undergrad at the University of Michigan, I remember a photography class I took my first year. The professor was going over the syllabus and explaining the expectations of the art department at U of M. “Art Activism” their syllabus read. The focus of the department was to teach kids about how their art could achieve social justice. I sat with my hands idly in my lap thinking to myself, “Is it not enough for art to just be art? To look at something beautiful for its beauty and not as a means to an end?”

We have created a culture where reaction is king. How long will people talk about it? No one appreciates the uniqueness of what you make because there will always be something bigger, better, with twice as many explosions. Gone is the era of art for art’s sake. We are in the era of vapid narcissism, trading posterity for ephemeral self grandeur.

In the second act of the film we see a dejected Scarlett Johansson, neck bent, arm dangling out of the bathtub in a scatter of pills-- rehearsing for an upcoming play with Jason Swartzman about a tragic starlet. She speaks from the Other Side, as her lover finds her lying in the tub. “Such a sickening waste,” she says. Schwartzman replies “Think of the people. Think of the places. Think of the world you could have seen, Dolores--” “I’ve already seen it,” replies Johansson. In our highest highs and our deepest sorrows, we live in an era where the meaning of life is only quantified by our own happiness and suffering.

I’m sure U of M thought that teaching a program that prioritized social justice was cultivating a generation of young adults that would create real change in a troubled world, but what they actually created was a generation of infantilized adults who learned how to minoritize themselves into oppression; finding under every pebble on the sidewalk a reason to be outraged. When future generations look back at this time in history we will have nothing to show for it. Our pool of self-inflicted misery will die along with us, and how stupid we will feel that we could not for a moment look past ourselves into the eyes of another human being and create something for each other and our future generations.

With the release of the French Dispatch, I could feel Anderson straining to hold onto his light hearted and whimsical style in a fresh new way. It felt like he had a desperate need to produce something out of three half-baked sketches-- however, still creating something lovely and easy to look at. The pot finally boiled over with Asteroid City. The film, a strange mangling of Anderson’s trademarked world, collapsing under the weight of a society that thrives on constant hysteria followed by immediate apathy. Finally we see the man behind the curtain, the illusion is exposed, and we are all responsible for this loss.

By act three everything begins to unravel. The seemingly aimless plot of act one erupts into utter chaos by act three. These put-together and genius kids, once alienated from normal kids by their scientific brains, break into total debauchery (as all teenagers should). Jason Schwartzman’s son Woodrow, played by Jake Ryan, uses his invention that projects images onto the moon to project “W.S. + D.C.” encircled in a heart before promptly making out with Scarlett Johansson's daughter. In the wake of utter disaster and uncertainly, they do the most human of things. Waking up the next day, the quarantine is lifted and everyone returns home as if nothing ever happened. Everyone just moves on with their lives. Likewise, we need to move on with our own.

Life happens to all of us, and we can throw our arms out and dig our heels in, feeling sorry for ourselves in our hopeless landscape, but the reality of life is that it keeps moving with or without us. You can commiserate with people about how depressing the world is, or you can choose to see the good in it. Life isn’t about going anywhere, it isn’t about what happens after. It’s about experiencing it as it unfolds before you, life for life’s sake. But in order to put change into motion you first need to pick up your feet. You can’t wake up if you don’t go to sleep.