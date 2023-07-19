Mayor's Corner: City Introduces New Operator For Winterhurst

As you may have heard, The City of Lakewood has decided to engage a new private manager and change the operating model for the Winterhurst ice-skating facility. Since 1931, Winterhurst has been a beloved community asset and key recreation opportunity for the people of Lakewood. The City’s overarching goal is for Winterhurst to act as an affordable, inviting, community-focused ice rink that first and foremost serves the needs and priorities of the people of Lakewood. The shift to a new operator and a new model will support that goal.

Earlier this year, the City issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to potential operators and received eight responses. In developing the RFP and evaluating the responses, the City has engaged an eight-member advisory committee of Lakewood residents and users of Winterhurst – including resident users, Lakewood City Schools, and the primary hockey, figure skating, and speed skating organizations that utilize the facility. This group has been especially helpful in the City’s efforts to finetune the model at Winterhurst and ensure that the new model positions the facility to maximize its benefit to our Lakewood community. Community involvement is key to this process and we see this as a partnership with our residents and Winterhurst users.

After careful analysis, we determined that Lakewood Community Ice (LCI) presented the proposal that best aligns with the community’s future priorities. The LCI group demonstrated a unique mix of experience and capacity. Their team has expertise in ice rink programming, ice arena operations, ice arena construction, and overall business acumen, including marketing and advertising and general operations.

LCI began operating Winterhurst on July 1st and updates to the operation and facility will be phased in over time. The first 90 days of LCI’s involvement will include an assessment period and gradual changes. There may be some initial challenges as changes are implemented, so we ask for your patience – but we also are confident that this move will improve the experience for all of those using Winterhurst. We also will develop a long-term capital plan for maintaining and enhancing Winterhurst’s facilities, and will be making short-term improvements that should show immediate results.

As we work with LCI on these long-range plans for Winterhurst, our community advisory committee will continue to have an important role in guiding our thinking and helping to set priorities for the facility. It’s important for us to hear and consider the voices of those in Lakewood who use this important community asset. The City is committed to a hands-on effort to enhance this community asset and introduce a management model that allows it to truly serve Lakewood. We will keep you informed in the months to come with updates, and look forward to a bright future for Winterhurst.