League of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner James A. Holland's Winning Essay

Why is Equal Representation Important?

In 1935, Langston Hughes bravely wrote, “I say it plain, America never was America to me, and yet I swear this oath — America will be!” Despite its past, each of us, Hughes included, are taught early on what “America” means. We are told of our nation’s great and honorable ‘fathers,’ we are oriented in the democratic ways and processes of our nation. Young children across the United States, whether they be poor, wealthy, white, or black, are (and have been) taught a founding principle of this country: “All men are created equal.”

Langston Hughes then deserves great admiration for his courageous observation: there are two different Americas. The America of legend and tale, the one of grand revolutionary justice and a penchant for freedom and equality — and conversely, as Hughes put it, “America to me.” The America of material and reality is a far cry from the dream of America. To the poor black Harlem poet, to the estranged and excluded Indian, to the occupied Vietnamese family, to the defeated railroad unionist, America has not been equal and just. “There’s never been equality for me, nor freedom in this ‘homeland of the free.’”

The picture of America that is then painted seems bleak indeed. But Hughes dismisses any creeping sense of pessimism with a critical word: “yet.” For all those who struggle in America — those who struggle for justice and equal representation — struggle spectacularly. The abolitionists and the freedom-fighters, the labor unions and the strikers, the civil rights leaders and the suffragettes: they did not surrender their dream. A bright and inextinguishable optimism burns through the inequality of America — the goal, the knowledge that, eventually, “America will be!” Summarized by the immortalized Dr. King only a few decades later, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” No matter how far we have left to go, there is but one direction: forward.

And so, what is vital in equal representation? In it, we find the next step in our arc towards justice. For too long have the voices of the few dominated the voices of the many. The ruling powers that prevail hegemonize our culture — so that the experiences, memories, and struggles of black Americans, native Americans, poor Americans, and non-conforming Americans are left out. If we continue to leave these stories out of our history, then America will be a wound that never heals. But imagine what could come if the stories of all were heard with equal fervor, and equal love. If we represent all of America equally, in our textbooks, our institutions, our voting booths, and our history, then “America will be America again.”

James is planning on attending college in the fall of 2023 to study history, anthropology, or other social sciences.