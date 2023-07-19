Lakewood Women’s Club Honors Charlotte Beno With Our 2023 Scholarship

Each year, the Lakewood Women’s Club (LWC) awards a scholarship to a young woman graduating high school who plans to continue on to a higher education institution.

This year we are proud to announce that Charlotte Beno is our 2023 scholarship honoree. Charlotte states that she is “currently undecided and will be entering Ohio State's Exploration program. I hope to take classes in psychology, political science, and writing as I attempt to decide on a major. I want to take advantage of all the possible majors that OSU has to offer, and I think that it's a perfect way to learn as much as I can while studying subjects that I'm interested in pursuing. I have also taken a number of AP classes, which will help me fulfill my general requirements, so I can fully take advantage of the exploration opportunities.”

The Lakewood Women’s Club is a philanthropic organization that hosts a fundraiser each year entitled “Women Honoring Women,” with proceeds going to the Scholarship Program. The more we raise during our celebration that honors and awards business and community women leaders, the more we are able to pay forward to our scholarship honoree. It's a wonderful way to continuously support and recognize the young women just starting out and the more established women in Lakewood.

The Scholarship Program was created many years ago and is one of the pride and joys of the club. Each year a committee of members join together to review the applications that have been submitted. For those members who have been part of the committee, as I have in the past, it is always a highlight of the year to review the applications. It’s simply amazing how talented and driven our applicants are; we are proud of the education that young women are receiving in our community.

"As chair of the 2023 scholarship committee, I applaud all of our applicants. The breadth and depth of their studies, extra curricular activities, leadership roles both in school and our community were impressive. Each applicant had a unique story to tell, making the decision to select just one winner difficult. Congratulations to Charlotte, we are excited for her to continue to grow, learn and excel at The Ohio State University,” said Margaret Wetzler, this year’s committee chair.

According to Charlotte, “Something that I appreciate about my high school experience was the educational opportunities that were offered. I was able to take a variety of AP courses and felt as if there was never a shortage of topics to learn about. I think the academic standard at Lakewood has prepared me very well for the next chapter. It’s made me feel confident going into my first year of real college classes. I’m proud of what I’ve done academically to this point, which makes me excited when looking forward.”

Everyone in our club as well as our scholarship honorees are at different stages in their personal and professional life. But what we all have in common is that we support each other along the way. That’s why the LWC looks forward to keeping in touch with Charlotte and seeing all of the wonderful successes and challenges she will be experiencing in her life as she moves into adulthood after high school.

Charlottes says: “I think it’s incredibly difficult to think about your future in high school. At this point, you only know a small fraction of the world and you’ve only met a small percentage of the people that you’re going to meet. The next steps are truly going to define who you are. What you decide to do after high school — college, traveling, work, whatever it may be — will play a huge role in determining the rest of your life. Not that I believe you can’t ever change your mind, but laying a strong foundation for yourself is critical. I want to lay a foundation based on independence and passion. I think a college education will help me get there because it will force me to think for myself about what’s important to me and what’s important in the world.”

As moms, sisters, friends, and members of our community we hope all of the young women in Lakewood are striving to take themselves to the next level of life. We certainly all benefit from their successes. Congratulations Charlotte! The Lakewood Women’s Club wishes you all the best.

Torey Via Worron is Lakewood Women's Club WHW Chairperson. She is Mom to Tully Worron who is a student at Temple University and business owner/partner of Trikeable Treats with Jeff Worron.