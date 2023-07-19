Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

The Wonderful World of Bubbles

For the Whole Family

This is a laugh out loud comedy show for all ages. See bubbles that change shape and watch bubbles that walk a tight rope. Square bubbles? You bet! See so much more when the "Bubble Lady" performs with bubbles of all sizes! No registration is required.

Friday, July 28, 2023, 3:00pm - 4:00pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Youthbiz Academy! A Cuyahoga READS Program

Join us at Lakewood Public Library's Madison Branch for Youthbiz Academy! This program is in coordination with the Cuyahoga Reads Initiative. Youthbiz Academy is designed for students in upper elementary and middle school. This entrepreneurship program is designed to equip youth with the skills needed to do an elevator speech, create and design a business logo, and write a small business plan all while competing for a cash prize! Registration is required.

Check out the website: Cuyahoga Reads

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 4:00pm - 5:00pm in the Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Teen Robotics Camp

For Teens Entering Sixth through Twelfth Grade

You and a partner will build and program LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 robots to conquer challenges using block based coding and ultrasonic, touch and color sensors. No prior coding experience is necessary, but your team will be counting on you, so make sure you can attend all four days! Registration required.

Monday, July 31, 2023 - Thursday, August 3, 2023, 2:00 - 4:00 pm in the Main Library Computer Connections Room

Super Readers! A Cuyahoga READS Program

Join us at Lakewood Public Library's Madison Branch for SUPER READERS! This program is in coordination with the Cuyahoga Reads Initiative. Super Readers will focus on young readers literacy in upper elementary and middle school. What is your super strength? The Super Readers Program is designed to increase vocabulary, fluency, and sight words while using a Marvel and DC comics theme while incorporating art, poetry, creative writing and more!

Thursday, August 3, 2023, 12:00pm - 1:00pm in the Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

All Together Now Summer Reading Club

For all Children and Youth Up to Those Entering Twelfth Grade

Age appropriate goals include thirty books for our youngest children, ten hours for elementary school students and thirty hours for middle school and high school students, broken down into manageable parts to enable all readers to complete their goal. Readers may participate online and/or in person and must visit the Library to collect rewards. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.

Friday, May 12, 2023 through Monday, August 14, 2023

Main Library and Madison Branch

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.