Kevin Fischer: Lakewood’s New Chief Of Police

On July 7, 2023, Kevin Fischer was sworn in as Lakewood’s new Chief of Police at a ceremony officiated by Mayor Meghan F. George. Before taking his new position, Chief Fischer was previously serving as a Lieutenant, and has been a member of the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) for over 20 years. He was selected following a civil service examination process that identified multiple qualified candidates for final evaluation.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of Lakewood in a new role, and for the chance to lead a dedicated and talented group of officers,” said Chief Fischer. “It is a privilege to help keep our community safe, something I never take for granted. My goal is to build on the strong foundation established by Chief Kaucheck and previous chiefs, keep exploring innovative methods and new training to enhance our department, and continue providing the best service possible to our residents and to the public.”

“Our Lakewood Police Department has a great culture and a deep pool of talent, and we were happy to have a high caliber candidate like Chief Fischer waiting in the wings to take on this critically important role,” said Mayor George, who also serves as Lakewood’s Safety Director. “Chief Fischer is an excellent leader who has dedicated his entire career to keeping Lakewood safe, and we look forward to having him in this new role.”

Since joining the force in 1999, Chief Fischer has held multiple positions with LPD, first in patrol, then in leadership roles since 2011, first as sergeant and then lieutenant. He has served as the head of the Training Division and of the Narcotics and Vice Unit, as a Neighborhood Officer and a Motorcycle Officer. Chief Fischer was the first member of LPD to receive formal training and certification as a Crisis Intervention Officer, and has been a leader in integrating crisis intervention methods to the department. His ties to the local community also run deep – he grew up in Lakewood, is a proud 1995 graduate of Lakewood High School, and also a current resident.

Chief Fischer succeeds Chief Kevin Kauchek, who recently retired following a 30-plus year career in law enforcement, all with the Lakewood Police Department, including his final three as chief. Fischer and Kaucheck worked jointly in the weeks leading up to the transition to ensure a seamless process in handing over leadership of the department.