Special interests are responsible for the twenty-million-dollar cost to taxpayers of the August 8th election to determine if it will continue to be possible for Ohio voters to amend the Ohio constitution.

Enough YES votes will make amendments virtually impossible.

Why is this special interest group urging people to vote YES? Because it wants to thwart the will of the majority of Ohioans who want an amendment to the Ohio constitution to guarantee reproductive freedom.

A Lakewood church has entered the fray by putting misleading signs on their lawn, apparently violating the IRS rules about getting involved in politics.

I'm pretty sure it purports to be a Christian church, but aren't Christians supposed to be honest and to obey the law?