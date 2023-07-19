Correction/Reset

In the last issue, prior to publication, last minute changes were being made. The absolute final proof was not looked at by our editors, and I accept full blame for the names of our Senior Schol- arship Winners being inadvertently wrongfully placed.

Our sincere apologies to James Holland (Jamie) and

Alexandra Hodson (Alex)whose excellence deserves only the best recognition.

When we started the Observer we were able to rewrite many of the norms of print media. In a traditional newspaper, if a mistake was made on page one, the correction would be buried on page eleven. Since day one we have run corrections exactly where the error originally appeared. However, these young adults worked too hard for too many years for a simple correction. Page 6 will run again, corrected, as it should have been in the last issue.