Cindy Strebig For Lakewood City Council Ward 3

My name is Cindy Strebig and I am running for Lakewood City Council Ward 3. I have lived in Lakewood for 25 years, including 23 years as a landlady. Originally from N. Ridgeville, I’m proud to call this city my home.

John Litten, our current Ward 3 Council Member and Council President, has decided that this will be his last term. Let me tell you why I feel I am qualified to succeed him in Ward 3:

I’m an elected Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Central Committee member and I’ve served on the Executive Committee for the last five years. A strong advocate for democracy, I volunteer with the Lakewood Democratic Club and the Lakewood chapter of the League of Women Voters.

In addition, I’m on the board of the Lakewood YMCA to help fundraise for those in need, and on the board of the Cleveland Stonewall Democrats, where I interview and educate candidates and inform voters about them. As an activist and member of GRR and the Cuyahoga Democratic Women’s Caucus, I promote equity and equality for all.

I believe that joining and participating in local organizations helps maintain and support our democratic society. If you aren’t volunteering for democracy, please consider joining and supporting a local group. We need your help.

On City Council, I will be a strong voice for women, seniors, and the LGBTQIA+ community. I am concerned about housing; mental, emotional and physical health; and safety for all Lakewood residents. To get to know me better and voice your own concerns, please visit cindystrebigforlakewood.com.

Like many of you, I am disturbed by the direction the Republican party is charting for us, in Ohio and nationally. Our gerrymandered state and invasive laws restricting our personal freedoms are offensive. We must pay attention, evaluate news sources and exercise our right to vote in every election, two or three times each year. Voting must be our priority, our employers’ priority and our government’s priority to preserve a democracy of, by and for the people.

Now, we Ohioans are being asked to vote against democracy and majority rule. For more than 100 years, we have been able to pass citizen-proposed constitutional amendments with a simple majority. This is our power and we cannot lose it. But Republicans in state government want to raise that bar for approval to 60%, increase signature requirements from 44 counties to all 88 counties, and eliminate the 10 day ‘fix period.’ This will make citizen-led constitutional amendments practically impossible to get on the ballot.

I hope you’ll vote “no” with me on August 8 and vote for me on November 7. Thank you for your consideration. Peace.