Suleman Dawood
Not to be forgotten, Suleman,
But what about the thousands
Drowned trying to find a better way?
Your name is in the paper
And that of your father
You look(ed) alike
So smiling warm happy
An adventure with dad
Your mom must be grieving so
Like the legions of relatives of the others
I don’t know the names of those thousands
They deserve to be remembered too
They were seeking a life
Not excitement
Now you are all together in the watery depths
Our brothers and sisters all.
*19 year old who died, along with his father Shahzada, and 3 other men, in the implosion of the Titan submersible
Jean Brinich is a retired family nurse practitioner, returned to Lakewood in 2015 after 46 year absence.
