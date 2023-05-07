Suleman Dawood*

Not to be forgotten, Suleman,

But what about the thousands

Drowned trying to find a better way?

Your name is in the paper

And that of your father

You look(ed) alike

So smiling warm happy

An adventure with dad

Your mom must be grieving so

Like the legions of relatives of the others

I don’t know the names of those thousands

They deserve to be remembered too

They were seeking a life

Not excitement

Now you are all together in the watery depths

Our brothers and sisters all.

*19 year old who died, along with his father Shahzada, and 3 other men, in the implosion of the Titan submersible

Jean Brinich is a retired family nurse practitioner, returned to Lakewood in 2015 after 46 year absence.