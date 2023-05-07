Starr Gazer
JULY
ARIES: The Ram likes it hot, the July heat is music to your horns, your finances are heating up also; spend some of that hot cash around the home, then treat the family to some hot fun in the Sun.
TAURUS: Jupiter is making a stop in the Bull Pen, don’t overdo the cookouts & the roasted marshmallows; Jupiter expands what it touches; the Sun is shining in the community, get out & walk.
GEMINI: The Twins have something cooking behind the scenes, & I’m not talking BBQ; it’s about blessing you, so keep your ears open; your money is also doubling, give back to others
CANCER: July is sending help your way from organizations, & the Sun is shining on the Crab’s first house of personality; I know you want to hide in your shell but shine for the world to see.
LEO: The Lion’s Jungle is getting noticed; you’re making quite the career splash…however, you’ve got something brewing behind closed doors; keep it there until it’s time, you’ll know.
VIRGO: Jupiter is sending blessings to your 9th house of foreign travel. Didn’t you want to study international cuisine, join the Peace Corps? You have an opportunity to travel with a group of people.
LIBRA: Libra, the peace-lover, has a rainbow of blessings shining on its 8th house of other people’s resources; use your charm in the public arena to bring that golden egg to your front door.
SCORPIO: Aw, my dear mighty Scorpion, you have the most amazing transformative powers of all; your house of personal/business relationships is getting the golden buzzer, outside your fence.
SAGITTARIUS The Centaur needs to take a long look at its house of health; it appears that bow & arrow is headed in the wrong place; others are willing to help, KNOCK & the door shall open.
CAPRICORN: Jupiter is sending the Goat to its house of romance; & the Sun is simultaneously shining on your house of partnership. Do you need a billboard? Get on it! Now! Why you waiting?
AQUARIUS: The rebel in you is larger than life on the home front this month, which could go either way; if you’ve been letting your health slide, NOW is the time to return to nature…
PISCES: The Fish needs to communicate hugely to others in its pool of fish; you’ve got the green light to go ahead; there’s a mermaid or a sailor out there that has an eye on you, hint!
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.