Starr Gazer

JULY

ARIES: The Ram likes it hot, the July heat is music to your horns, your finances are heating up also; spend some of that hot cash around the home, then treat the family to some hot fun in the Sun.

TAURUS: Jupiter is making a stop in the Bull Pen, don’t overdo the cookouts & the roasted marshmallows; Jupiter expands what it touches; the Sun is shining in the community, get out & walk.

GEMINI: The Twins have something cooking behind the scenes, & I’m not talking BBQ; it’s about blessing you, so keep your ears open; your money is also doubling, give back to others

CANCER: July is sending help your way from organizations, & the Sun is shining on the Crab’s first house of personality; I know you want to hide in your shell but shine for the world to see.

LEO: The Lion’s Jungle is getting noticed; you’re making quite the career splash…however, you’ve got something brewing behind closed doors; keep it there until it’s time, you’ll know.

VIRGO: Jupiter is sending blessings to your 9th house of foreign travel. Didn’t you want to study international cuisine, join the Peace Corps? You have an opportunity to travel with a group of people.

LIBRA: Libra, the peace-lover, has a rainbow of blessings shining on its 8th house of other people’s resources; use your charm in the public arena to bring that golden egg to your front door.

SCORPIO: Aw, my dear mighty Scorpion, you have the most amazing transformative powers of all; your house of personal/business relationships is getting the golden buzzer, outside your fence.

SAGITTARIUS The Centaur needs to take a long look at its house of health; it appears that bow & arrow is headed in the wrong place; others are willing to help, KNOCK & the door shall open.

CAPRICORN: Jupiter is sending the Goat to its house of romance; & the Sun is simultaneously shining on your house of partnership. Do you need a billboard? Get on it! Now! Why you waiting?

AQUARIUS: The rebel in you is larger than life on the home front this month, which could go either way; if you’ve been letting your health slide, NOW is the time to return to nature…

PISCES: The Fish needs to communicate hugely to others in its pool of fish; you’ve got the green light to go ahead; there’s a mermaid or a sailor out there that has an eye on you, hint!

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.