Second Annual Lakewood GardenWalk To Be Held July 15

The second annual Lakewood GardenWalk will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when residents, community organizations and businesses throughout Lakewood will open their gardens and yards for free self-guided tours.

The list of participating gardens and a map will be posted in early July to the GardenWalk Lakewood website at www.gardenwalklakewood.org. The event will be held rain or shine.

“We are grateful for all who have agreed to open their yards, patios and porches for this second annual event,” said Claire Campbell, GardenWalk Lakewood’s founder. “All types of gardens will be showcased – from small container gardens to raised bed vegetable gardens to elaborate floral displays. We have many more gardens registered this year than we did in our first year and are thrilled with the growing involvement of so many community members.”

GardenWalk Lakewood is an all-volunteer organization that operates with the support of the Lakewood Foundation and the Healthy Lakewood Foundation and through the contributions of individual donors.

About GardenWalk Lakewood – The mission of GardenWalk Lakewood (GWL) is to create beautiful neighborhoods, share knowledge about best gardening practices to improve our local ecosystems and encourage everyone to start their own garden. GWL also aims to encourage and support home gardeners in growing their own food and provide opportunities for residents to get to know each other and build relationships. GWL events include the annual GardenWalk and free plant swaps in the spring and fall at Cove Park.