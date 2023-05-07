Runners-Up From NY Times 10th Annual Student Editorial Contest

“Young Ladies Sit Still”

By Zoë Pace, age 16, Lakewood High School, Lakewood, Ohio

When I was little my nickname was Pokey. It was a name I earned for doing things slowly. When I was left alone to clean up or pick out my clothes, I would get distracted. Sometimes I would just forget that I was ever supposed to do anything. It was the same for homework or anything like it. And while I never ran around like a crazy person, I could not sit perfectly still. I was finally diagnosed with ADHD at 12. My brother, however, was diagnosed at six.

He was diagnosed before me because he is a boy. My mother only got me tested because he was diagnosed first. This story is not unique to me. Girls with ADHD are underdiagnosed and under-treated.

Society has created an image of what ADHD looks like. A little boy, who can’t sit still, and hates school. This stereotype and the boys who fit it tend to drown out the symptoms little girls experience: daydreaming, feeling anxious or sad, being silly or ditzy, shy, inattentive, having a hard time maintaining friendships, picking at skin, and being a perfectionist. I fit this description to a T. But for the first 12 years of my life, I didn’t have ADHD, I was just Pokey.

Little girls are subject to more criticism than little boys are. “Boys will be boys” but “young ladies sit still.” In response, little girls learn to mask, they learn to hide their symptoms, but when you hide your symptoms, you don’t get diagnosed. Doctors have determined that a late ADHD diagnosis causes devastating mental health problems. Women diagnosed as adults often think that there is something wrong with them. They have poor self-esteem and think of themselves as second-class citizens.

Part of that is the varying academic expectations in adolescence. The expectations for grades K through 5 are naturally lower than those for grades 6 through 12, so a girl with ADHD might do fine in elementary school, but then falter when she reaches middle school.

In elementary school, there is very little homework, and due dates aren’t really a thing. But when middle school approaches, teachers get stricter and projects get bigger. It is very easy for girls with ADHD to get overwhelmed as due dates approach and missing assignments pile up.

It is only until a couple of C’s or D’s or F’s show up on report cards that doctors, parents, and teachers begin to notice. I can see myself in this description, and it took a great toll on my academic record and on my mental health. I can only imagine how my middle school years would have improved if people had realized that being “Pokey” wasn’t a choice.

