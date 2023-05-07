Reparations Now, Reparations Here

As we head into the hazy, lazy days of summer, and celebrate our nation’s birthday, I can't help thinking about what is past and what is to come. There is much to honor about America, our laws and spirit and ingenuity and passion for justice. We can all celebrate our shared positive attributes each and every day. And yet, there is no question that we as a nation have fallen short in our quest to include everyone in the American dream. I would like to comment about one aspect of our history, and submit a modest proposal to our city leaders.

The last several years have brought a reckoning, and much review and discussion, regarding America's relationship to America’s black community. Even the most casual observer of race relations would know that we have not fulfilled our promise of full inclusivity into American life. From slavery to Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the Civil Rights movement to the present, America must still address this key issue.

As Martin Luther King Jr noted at the beginning of his speech given at the Lincoln Memorial, by creating the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, the founding fathers were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.

However, as he noted,

“It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds.”

So, is it possible for our Lakewood community to help cash that check? Yes, and the way to accomplish that is quite simple. We have a large hole in the ground that is just waiting for construction. Whether you believe that closing and demolishing Lakewood Hospital was necessary, or whether you think that that whole situation was the result of hustlers and con men playing Lakewood for millions of dollars, with nothing to show for it, the deal is done. Wherever you stand on the issue of the Lakewood Hospital, this city has been left with the empty socket of a large tooth that was pulled but never filled.

My humble suggestion: It’s time to get something in there. So, what is the template? Again, simple. A casual trip to Chicago or Washington, D.C. will show exactly what needs to be done. Drive around those cities and you will see dozens of developments of this size, done with creativity and style.

Let’s get moving, and let us consider the issue of reparations. Why not do something here and now to address systemic inequality. If not Lakewood, who? If not now, when? I submit that Lakewood should make a mixed-use development, storefronts facing Detroit, and apartments and condos, and possibly homes, back towards the existing homes on Belle and Marlowe. Part of this development can be specifically set aside for African American individuals (or families), at a better than market price deal. One model to accomplish this would be to grant a favorable, 15-year tax abatement to encourage black residents to remain. But who wouldn't want to, with our great city, schools, and amenities? This may not be the best solution, but anyone who works in real estate development knows, and the mayor, council, and administration officials surely know, that there are many creative avenues to accomplish any development deal.

Is this a too simple solution to address the problem of systemic racism and discrimination? Maybe. But, so what? Why not start here? I challenge Lakewood city and community leaders to work to make it happen. It would be the symbol of what can be done, here in Lakewood, at this time and place, that sends a message to African-Americans that ‘you are included,’ ‘you are valued,' 'you are welcome here,' and ‘we want you to join us in living the American dream.'

It is time to write a check to members of the black community, and to make sure that they can cash it with sufficient funds.

Dan Shields

Dan Shields is an attorney and longtime volunteer in Lakewood and thoughout northern Ohio. He resides on Westwood with his wife Kathy, their daughters, two dogs and two cats.