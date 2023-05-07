Local author Vivien Chien is a lifelong Clevelander with a national following of cozy mystery lovers.

Her Noodle Shop Mystery series follows heroine Lana Lee as she works at her family’s Ho-Lee Noodle House in Cleveland while attempting to solve the murder cases that seem to follow her wherever she goes.

Vivien Chien will visit Lakewood Public Library on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss "Misfortune Cookie," the ninth and latest installment of the series as part of our Meet the Author program.

The author will also discuss her passion for writing and what it's like to write from the viewpoint of a mixed race protagonist. Get an inside look at creating a sustainable cast of characters, establishing a setting with many working pieces, and what's coming next for Lana Lee.

The program takes place in the Main Library Auditorium at 15425 Detroit Avenue. After questions and answers, books will be available for sale and signing.