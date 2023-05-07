League of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Sophie Craciun's Winning Essay

Why is Equal Representation Important?

Government is a tipping scale with weights on each side. Unlike the fragile system some citizens deem it to be, it is balanced properly, able to simultaneously protect and rule over the United States with firm vigor and zeal. This government, however, was not created until the 1700s, and even then, Equal Representation was nonexistent. Only today do we see some semblance of proportional and Equal Representation, and even still, there are many cracks and flaws in our revered system.

In order to prevent violence or distrust and maintain a fairly peaceful existence, the people must feel that they are being equally represented within their own states and districts. To combat an uprising, the government is split into a bicameral legislature with a House of Representatives and a Senate. Each state is provided with 2 senators, while the number of House Members is determined by population. Despite this seemingly solid establishment, when it comes time for voting, it is still possible to "cheat." Every state is required to redistrict (or draw new legislative boundaries that influence the number of seats in the House of Representatives) every 10 years. Unfortunately, some political groups have found that it is possible to sway the results of the election by gerrymandering — manipulating the boundaries of the congressional districts. Because of this and the Electoral College System, which makes it possible for the popular election victor to still lose the general election, many citizens feel that their votes don't matter.

To truly have Equal Representation, it is important that the people — who keep the equally weighted sides of Government from crashing to the ground — feel that they are living under representatives who would make the same choices that they make. Having a diverse group of government officials that resemble the actual population is the solution. The government is slowly becoming more diverse, two examples of this being Barack Obama, the first black president, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black female supreme court justice. Additionally, in 2021, just over a quarter of the members of congress were female — a record-breaking number that continues to increase. It’s crucial that minorities continue to get the representation that they deserve, and that equality continues to climb in the right direction.

Equal Representation is important because it maintains the balance in the Government. A century ago, the 19th Amendment signifying a Woman's right to vote was passed, and less than a century ago, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 came into existence. So why didn’t this change happen sooner? While nobody could right centuries of oppression, Equal Representation is a step in the right direction to make sure that nothing like that will ever happen again.

Sophie plans to attend a university in the fall and major in political science and oboe performance.