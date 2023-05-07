Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation Scholarship Winner: Jamie Holland

To say James (Jamie) Holland is a musical student is an understatement. At LHS, Jamie has been a member of the Lakewood Project, Ranger Marching Band, Chamber Choir, Vive L’Four Quartet, Pit Orchestra, and Jazz Band. He has also taken piano lessons for 11 years.



Early in his high school career, Jamie found that music was a great commitment but also served as a great source of confidence. His participation in everything music related meant that Jamie had to have good time management skills to fit in his part-time job at Mitchell’s Ice Cream and be of service to elderly and disabled community members through Lakewood Alive in his free time.



Jamie’s excellence doesn’t stop there. He was a National Merit Semifinalist based on his PSAT and SAT scores and earned the AP Scholar award in 2021 and the AP Scholar with Distinction award in 2022. Jamie is considered a gracious leader by his peers and views his courses at LHS as gift from Lakewood to him.



Jamie wants to study sociology, history, and anthropology at Miami University of Ohio. He was awarded the Dr. Lisa Hanson Fine Arts Scholarship.