Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Find Your Voice and Be Heard: From Zero to Hero

For the Whole Family

You will love our Zero to Hero show with Mr. Zap. Learn what traits make a good friend, how to deal with bullies and much more. See real magic as solid rings link together. See how our actions reflect everyone around us as cloths change color before your eyes. See the smallest child turn into a "real life Super Hero." Laugh and giggle with Zap's puppet friends and much more. No registration is required.

Friday, July 14, 2023 3:00pm - 4:00pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Youthbiz Academy! A Cuyahoga READS Program

Join us at Lakewood Public Library's Madison Branch for Youthbiz Academy! This program is in coordination with the Cuyahoga Reads Initiative. Youthbiz Academy is designed for students in upper elementary and middle school. This entrepreneurship program is designed to equip youth with the skills needed to do an elevator speech, create and design a business logo, and write a small business plan all while competing for a cash prize! Registration is required.

Check out the website: Cuyahoga Reads

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 4:00pm - 5:00pm in the Madison Branch Youth Program Room

The Wonderful World of Bubbles

For the Whole Family

This is a laugh out loud comedy show for all ages. See bubbles that change shape and watch bubbles that walk a tight rope. Square bubbles? You bet! See so much more when the "Bubble Lady" performs with bubbles of all sizes! No registration is required.

Friday, July 28, 2023 3:00pm - 4:00pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

All Together Now Summer Reading Club

For all Children and Youth Up to Those Entering Twelfth Grade

Age appropriate goals include thirty books for our youngest children, ten hours for elementary school students and thirty hours for middle school and high school students, broken down into manageable parts to enable all readers to complete their goal. Readers may participate online and/or in person and must visit the Library to collect rewards. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.

Friday, May 12, 2023 through Monday, August 14, 2023

Main Library and Madison Branch

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.