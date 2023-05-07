Lakewood Black Caucus Attacks RBF In The Black Room

What is RBF or Racial Battle Fatigue? In general, Racial Battle Fatigue explains how the social environment such as institutions, policies, practices, traditions, groups and individuals, perpetuate race related stressors that adversely affect the health and mental health of People of Color, but especially African Americans. Black people are chronically having race related stress responses in historically white institutions and environments that consume valuable time and energy.

One of the tools used to fight RBF is the Black Room. The Black Room is an environment that allows Black people to de-stress and relax. Also, it allows people to speak freely and express how they feel without fear of judgment.

Lakewood Black Caucus has initiated a program that allows Black people in Lakewood a safe space for education, expression and relaxation. While LBC provides several programs for the general public to enjoy each year, this particular program focuses on helping Black people in our community. Lakewood does not have Black neighborhoods, and LBC would like to provide a neighborhood feel which is missing in our daily lives.

The program is free for the entire family. We meet on the third Saturday of every month. For the month of July, it will be Saturday, July 15th from 12 to 3pm. Bring your favorite board games or cards! The program will be held at Lakewood Presbyterian Church 14502 Detroit Ave. on the corner of Detroit and Marlowe. Park and enter at the rear of the building on the ground floor. The Black Room will be in Lawther Hall.

For more information, email Patricia Wellborn: queenmistressp@yahoo.com

Patricia Wellborn is an African American woman, who has lived in Lakewood since 2015. She is a senior, and is active in social justice work. She is the president of the newly formed Lakewood Black Caucus.