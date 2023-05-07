July Events At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood Public Cinema - Hitchcock on Television

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Alfred Hitchcock became a household name after the introduction of his celebrated TV series. Here are two highly regarded episodes from the early 1960s: In “Man from the South,” a shadowy character (Peter Lorre) proposes a macabre wager to an overconfident gambler (Steve McQueen). In “An Unlocked Window,” a serial killer is loose in a neighborhood where two nurses (Dana Wynter & T.C. Jones) are caring for their homebound patient. Terry Meehan continues his series, Hitchcock’s Best (1958-1963), introducing each presentation with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.

Meet the Author- Misfortune Cookie

Book By Vivien Chien

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Local author, Vivien Chien, is the creator of the Cleveland-based Noodle Shop mysteries. Her most recent book release is titled, Misfortune Cookie, and is ninth in the series. Vivien will discuss her passion for writing and how being an avid reader at an early age led to her author career, as well as what it's like to write the viewpoint of a mixed race protagonist. The talk will include an inside look at creating a sustainable cast of characters, establishing a setting with many working pieces, and what's coming next for the series. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

July 18, 2023 An Elephant in My Kitchen by Francoise Malby Anthony and Katja Willemsen

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

July 20, 2023 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz