The Donna Walton Gospel Network, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization of the arts that gives local and national independent recording artists outlets through our television, radio, newsletters, and live performances. DWGN provides a promotional platform for artists who wish to express their abilities but may not have the resources for mainstream broadcasting. Supporters enable DWGN to pay for service costs and spread awareness of a wide range of artists both locally and nationally.

Our network recognizes and appreciates the value of local assistance. We cooperate with the neighborhood and participate in neighborhood events because of this. The community benefits from these local acts, which also uplifts the attendees' morale.

Additionally, DWGN schedules nationwide shows that provide performers the chance to tour the nation and engage a wider audience. The Donna Walton Gospel Network is engaged in a number of great projects! One of them is taping the upcoming 2nd Season of The Donna Walton Gospel TV Show. We offer the opportunity for local musicians to promote their talent on this upcoming syndicated TV show. Feel free to visit our website for more information at www.dwgntv.info.

Community Talent invitation:

Attention Musicians. If you would like to debut your music on The Donna Walton Gospel TV Show's Community Talent Spotlight or be booked as a guest on The Donna Walton Gospel Show, Email Donna Walton for review at dwalton39212@gmail.com. "Community Talent" should be your topic line. You must submit your entry by August 12th. As a guest, you must be a nonprofit organization, community leader, Artist of other forms, or a positive person with a great story.

