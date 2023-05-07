City Applies For Grant To Provide Transportation To Elderly And Disabled: Proposals Requested

The City of Lakewood, Department of Human Services, Division of Aging intends to submit a Proposal for a capital grant under the provision of 49 USC Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act to provide transportation service for the elderly and disabled within the 44107-area code.

The grant proposal will request a handicap accessible light transit vehicle. It is projected that approximately 200 seniors will use the service 5 days per week for various activities, including transportation to grocery shopping, day trips, to and from Cove Community Center, and elsewhere about the City.

The Department of Human Services invites comments during the 7/6 Planning Commission meeting at Lakewood City Hall at 7PM (12650 Detroit Ave) and proposals from all interested public, private, and paratransit operators including taxi operators, for the provision of transportation service to the elderly and disabled within our service area.

Operators who are interested in offering proposals to provide service should contact Chad Berry, Director at the Department of Human Services (12525 Lake Ave, Lakewood 44107) to obtain full details of the type of transportation service that is needed prior to preparing a proposal. Comments or proposals must be submitted within 30 days to the agency at the above address with a copy to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Transit, 1980 West Broad Street, Mail Stop 3110, Columbus, Ohio 43233; Attention: Administrator.

