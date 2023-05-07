Alexandra Hodson, Senior Scholarship Winner

When reflecting on the past four years, Alexandra gives LHS credit for being a place where she learned and grew into the person she wants to be.



Through activities like the LHS Marching Band, Dance Group, and Barnstormers, she was able to make connections with other students and staff that helped her accept ideas that are different from those she was raised with and to lead mature discussions around those differences. She spent time helping other, specifically younger, students feel comfortable in their surroundings as well. She participated in Fresh Start Freshman Orientation, LHS open houses, and assisted fifth and seventh graders at band concerts.



In addition to school related activities, Alexandra also won the Rotary Club speech contest and works at Aladdin’s Eatery in Lakewood.



Alexandra was awarded the LHS Class of 2017 Scholarship and is attending Cleveland State University to study Political Science. Good luck Alexandra!