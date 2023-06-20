West Shore Student To Compete In Culinary Nationals

Congratulations to West Shore Career-Tech Culinary Arts student Sophia Kowalski, who has qualified for the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference Baking and Pastry competition in Denver in July.

Sophia competed at the regional and state competitions and qualified for the nationals in April. She then scored in the top 30 in the country on the online American Culinary Federation/NOCTI baking exam, a new qualification requirement this year, and will compete against 30 students from around the country in Denver for culinary scholarship opportunities.

All competitors at the event, to be held July 1-6, will prepare the same recipes and will be judged on sanitation, production, presentation, time management, professionalism and, most of all, taste! Good luck to Sophia!