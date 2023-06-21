Three Arches Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Three Arches Foundation, a community-focused grant making foundation, added three new members to its board of directors. Seronica Powell, Sabrina Roberts and Ben Tomins join the 19-member volunteer board to provide leadership, oversight, and strategic guidance in pursuit of the Foundation’s vision of a vibrant community where every person has equitable access to achieve optimal physical and behavioral health.



Powell is director of finance for The Center for Black Health & Equity, a national nonprofit with focus on the facilitation of programs and services that promote health equity for people of African descent. An accomplished professional with over twenty years of experience in the nonprofit sector, she is deeply committed to working for and with populations considered underserved.



Roberts is senior advisor to the Cuyahoga County Executive with specific focus on the Department of Health and Human Services. In this appointed role, she evaluates and provides guidance on critical issues, programs, partnerships, and employee engagement, and assists with efforts to advance racial equity and promote inclusion efforts across the county government. Throughout her career, Roberts has helped strengthen access to quality health care for people impacted by health disparities.



Tomins is senior manager within the Accounting Reporting & Advisory group for Deloitte & Touche LLP. He is a certified public accountant in the state of Ohio with twelve years of combined experience providing accounting advisory services, specializing in complex accounting issues and transactions for both public and private companies, and previously as an external auditor.



“We welcome our three new directors and look forward to their contributions,” comments Kristin Broadbent, president and CEO of the Foundation. “Each offers a unique background and perspective that will boost our collective efforts to help grant partners better address needs and gaps affecting health and well-being of people in Lakewood and surrounding communities.”



The board also honored the memory of director Bill LaPlace who passed away earlier this year with acknowledgment of his dedication to the formation and work of the Foundation. Outgoing directors Ellen Ospelt and Rick Smith were both recognized for their leadership and service over the past several years. Current board member, Pat Sullivan was elected as the new treasurer.



About Three Arches Foundation (TAF) – Three Arches Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in advancing the health and well‐being of the people of Lakewood and surrounding communities through grant making. By connecting people, ideas and resources, the Three Arches Foundation fosters a collaborative approach towards investing in organizations whose work directly addresses the continuum of physical and behavioral health issues. For more information, visit threearchesfoundation.org.

Kristin Broadbent is president and CEO of the Three Arches Foundation.