The Cleveland South Asian Youth Leadership Bootcamp Presents: “Cleveland Color Walk” At Lakewood Park, Supporting City Mission And The Boys And Girls Clubs Of Northeast Ohio

The Cleveland South Asian Youth Leadership Bootcamp is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated "Cleveland Color Walk" event, taking place on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the picturesque Lakewood Park Kiwanis Pavilion in Lakewood, Ohio. This event promises a vibrant and unforgettable experience for participants of all ages, while also making a significant impact on the community.

The Cleveland Color Walk is presented by the Cleveland South Asian Youth Leadership Bootcamp, an organization comprised of motivated and socially conscious students from various high schools in the area. These young leaders are dedicated to fostering positive change and empowering youth in the community.

This exciting event aims to bring people together in a celebration of diversity, unity, and community support. Participants will embark on a colorful journey, creating memories while supporting two important charitable organizations: City Mission and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. Every step taken during the Cleveland Color Walk will contribute to building brighter futures for those in need.

Early bird registration for the Cleveland Color Walk is now open, with a special discounted rate of $25 per person. Secure your spot today by visiting www.clevelandcolorwalk.com. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative event that combines fun, community engagement, and philanthropy.

"We are thrilled to present the Cleveland Color Walk, an event that embodies the spirit of unity and philanthropy," said Maansi Mahalaha, a Brecksville High School student and member of the Cleveland South Asian Youth Leadership Bootcamp. "By participating in this event, you will not only have a great time, but also make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families in our community."

The Cleveland Color Walk is open to individuals, families, and teams, providing a fantastic opportunity for bonding, exercise, and community engagement. Participants are encouraged to invite their friends, family, and colleagues to join them in this vibrant and impactful event.

For more information about the Cleveland Color Walk or to register, please visit www.clevelandcolorwalk.com. Follow us on Instagram (@saje_cle) for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

About the Cleveland South Asian Youth Leadership Bootcamp:

The Cleveland South Asian Youth Leadership Bootcamp is a dedicated group of high school students who are passionate about making a positive impact in their community. Through various initiatives and events, they aim to empower youth, promote diversity, and support local organizations.

